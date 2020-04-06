Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Android POS Market Predicted To Rise At A Whopping Close To 45% CAGR Between The Period 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.
Android POS Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit.
The android POS market is predicted to rise at a whopping close to 45% CAGR from 2019 to 2024. POS terminal services are reaping benefits of on-site payment, owing to extensive use of mobile apps for everyday services such as transport and food delivery. Wider ownership of android based POS terminals are likely to benefit the Android POS market to a high degree.
The classification of Android POS includes Portable, Desktop and Other. And the Portable POS devices hold the largest market share in 2016 (about 85%).
Android POS is widely used in Retail, Restaurant, Hospitality Industry and other field. The biggest usage of Android POS is Retail, and the sale in 2016 is 25 K Units. The trend of Retail is increasing.
China region is the largest supplier of Android POS, with a production market share nearly 62.3% in 2016. USA is the second largest supplier of Android POS products, enjoying production market share nearly 9.8% in 2016.
The global Android POS market is valued at 23 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 480 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 46.0% during 2019-2025.
Fujian Centerm
PAX Technology
Xinguodu
Smartpeak
Newland Payment
Clover Network
Zall Fintech
SZZT Electronics
Sunmi
Justtide
Ingenico
NEWPOS
Wintec
Hisense
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Portable POS
Desktop POS
Segment by Application
Retail
Restaurant
Hospitality
Other
