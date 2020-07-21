Global Amdinocillin Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 3.0% From 2020 To 2027

Amdinocillin has broad-spectrum activity against infections caused due to gram-negative bacteria. The oral bioavailability of amdinocillin is very low hence its prodrug pivmecillinam is prescribed for treatment of urinary tract infection, typhoid, pyelonephritis, etc.

Urinary tract infections are leading the treatment segment for the amdinocillin market. It is usually caused by gram-negative bacteria such as E.coli, Klebsiella, Candida, Proteus, etc. In younger women increased sexual activity is the chief causative agent for the recurrence of UTI after 6 months, in postmenopausal women the risk factor associated with urinary tract infections is diabetes mellitus, history of antibiotics use, residential status, etc. Typhoid fever is endemic to South Asian countries, 80% of the cases are reported from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, etc. According to the research findings provided by the World Health Organization (WHO), it is estimated that 200,000 people die annually worldwide due to typhoid. The other treatment segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment in the near future on account of promising clinical trial studies pertaining to the therapeutic efficacy and safety of amdinocillin in the treatment of pyelonephritis.

Hospital pharmacy is spearheading the distribution channel segment for the amdinocillin market. Amdinocillin is penicillin antibiotic-associated with serious drug-related side effects such as skin rashes, nausea, vomiting, etc., hence hospital pharmacists adhere to accurate drug compounding in cognizance to physician’s prescription. Retail pharmacy is gaining huge popularity in developing countries on account of flourishing generic drugs market and proactive government intervention in establishing generic retail pharmacy stores to provide medicines at low cost to the poor and needy patients.

Europe is presently dominating the geography segment for the amdinocillin market. According to the latest statistics presented by the National Institute of Health (NIH), the prevalence rate of HAUTI in the Europe region is 19.6%, it has a high incidence rate in the Scandinavian countries. Furthermore, an affordable reimbursement scenario and proactive role adopted by the European Medical Agency (EMA) to evaluate the clinical trial investigation of amdinocillin prodrug in the treatment of pyelonephritis will accentuate the market growth in the region. The market growth in the Asia Pacific region is attributed to key factors such as the rising prevalence of typhoid and the existence of flourishing generic drugs market. North America is anticipated to register rapid market growth during the forecast period because recently the USFDA has granted Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) designation to amdinocillin for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infection prevalence in the region.

Pharmaceutical companies actively engaged in the manufacturing of amdinocillin are Leo Pharma AB, Knight Therapeutics Inc., Cayman Chemical Company, Utility Therapeutics, Ltd, Karo Pharma AB, Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Orion Pharma AB, Aristopharma Ltd, and Merck KGaA.

Market Key Takeaways:

Significant increase in the number of cases of complicated urinary tract infection worldwide

Affordable reimbursement scenario for amdinocillin drug formulation used in the treatment of infection’s associated with gram-negative bacteria

The supportive regulatory environment provided by the global healthcare agencies for the sale and distribution of amdinocillin drug formulation

