 Global Ambient Lighting Market 2024 | Top Players-Vantage Lighting, V2 Lighting Group, Inc., Spi Lighting Inc, Selux AG, Nulite Lighting, Inter-Lux, among others.

Market Analysis: Global Ambient Lighting Market

The global ambient lighting market accounted for USD 45.5 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast to 2024.

Major Market Competitors:

Some of the major players of the global ambient lighting market are- Philips Lighting Holding B.V., Osram Licht AG, General Electric, Eaton Corporation PLC, Cree, Inc., Zumtobel Group, Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting Ltd, Häfele GmbH & Co Kg, Acuity Brands, Inc., Hubbell Incorporated, Acolyte LED, Amerlux,LLC, Ambient Lighting Inc., Luxtra Lighting, 3g Lighting, Nicor Lighting, Bright Light, Axis Lighting, Louis Poulsen A/S, Vantage Lighting, V2 Lighting Group, Inc., Spi Lighting Inc, Selux AG, Nulite Lighting, Inter-Lux, among others.

Market Definition:

Ambient lighting is interior lighting system used to illuminate the application area with comfortable level of brightness without glare. The key market drivers include rising need for energy-efficient lighting systems, increasing adoption of smart lighting, and growing awareness about energy conservation.

Major market drivers:

Rising need for Energy-Efficient Lighting Systems

Increasing adoption of Smart Lighting

Growing Awareness About Energy Conservation

Infrastructural developments in emerging countries

Market Segmentation:

The ambient lighting market is segmented on the basis of offering into hardware, and software and services. The hardware segment is further sub-segmented into lamps and luminaires, lighting controls.

On the basis of Type the global ambient lighting market is further segmented into surface mounted lights, suspended lights, track lights, strip lights, recessed lights. On the basis of end-users the global ambient lighting market is further segmented into residential, hospitality and retail, healthcare, industrial, office building, automotive.

On the basis of geography, global ambient lighting market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Company Share Analysis:

