Global Alternative Solar Photovoltaic Technologies Market Professional Survey, Business Strategies & Emerging Opportunities

Alternative solar photovoltaic technologies have become an inseparable part of the solar PV industry. Alternative solar photovoltaic technologies offer the prospects of higher conversion efficiencies, lighter weight, new applications, greater mechanical flexibility and less fragility. They also offer the potential for significantly lower production costs that may be highly competitive with grid electricity produced through traditional generative sources such as carbon-based fuels, as well as with other types of more traditional solar PV technologies such as mono- and polycrystalline silicon modules.

Current worldwide sales figures support this trend and suggest that the alternative solar photovoltaic technologies market will grow gradually during the coming years. Forecasts of actual market volumes predict installation of more than xx GW of alternative solar PV technologies by 2023. In 2017, First SolarInc. installed more than xx GW of cadmium telluride (CdTe) modules worldwide. Alternative solarphotovoltaic technologies have until now been most successful in the U.S., Japan, China and Germany,but are likely to gain popularity across the globe.

Alternative solar photovoltaic technologies are divided into second generation and third generation solar PV technologies.

Second generation technologies are currently commercially viable and deployed on a relatively wide basis; they compete within the power generation segment, and more narrowly, their nearest competition is with c-Si PV technologies. The most widely utilized technologies are thin-film technologies (non-c-Si), which may be composed of the following –

– Cadmium telluride (CdTe) cells and modules.

– Copper indium gallium (di)selenide (CIGS or CIS) cells and modules.

– Amorphous silicon (a-Si; non-crystalline) cells and modules.

– Gallium-arsenide (GaAs).

“Scope of Report:

Topics analyzed within the report include a detailed breakdown and analysis of the global markets for alternative solar PV technologies by geography, technology and application. Additionally, included are a review of the different technologies currently in commercial use; a review of early-stage technologies that are beginning to see transfer from research to commercialization; a sketch of the industrys current structure, including competitive and regulatory analysis within this context; and major factors impelling and impeding global growth. The scope of the report extends to sizing of the alternative solar photovoltaic technologies market and an analysis of global market trends with market data for 2017 being considered as the base year, 2018 as the estimate year and forecast for 2023 with projection of CAGR from 2018 to 2023. Market data is provided in terms of megawatts installed annually and U.S. dollar value at global and regional levels, as well as select countries for alternative solar photovoltaic technologies.

This report may also prove valuable to professional analysts, investors, public policy advisors and others who are seeking a better understanding and definition of how alternative solar technologies fit into the broader global solar PV market, the global renewable energies market, the global electric energy market and the global energy market.

Not included in this report, except when inclusion of such information provides context for better understanding of the core topics being discussed, are –

– Monocrystalline silicon photovoltaics.

– Polycrystalline silicon photovoltaics.

– Solar thermal technologies.

– Concentrating solar power (as differentiated from concentrating photovoltaics).

– Other renewable energy generation technologies such as wind or geothermal.

