Global All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Engines Market Forecast Till 2025

Global All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Engines Market: By Type (0-300cc, 300-500cc, 500-800cc, 800-1000cc, 1000cc and above), By Application (OEM and Aftermarket), By Power (Up to 80HP and Above 80HP) and By Region – Forecast Till 2025

ATV (all-terrain vehicle) engines are designed with the cylinder and head canted forward for a low center of gravity. This results in reduced engine size and lower seat height. ATVs, also known as quad bikes, are motorized flotation-tire vehicles with minimum three and maximum six low-pressure tires as well as engine displacement ranging between 50cc and more than 1000cc. Depending upon the engine size, these ATVs are classified as youth, sport, and utility ATV. ATV engines are specially designed to perform efficiently in extreme conditions, such as forests, agricultural fields, and mountains. Since the chances of overheating in such engines are high, they are fitted in the ATVs in such a manner that the maximum amount of air flows over the cooling fins while the quad is in motion. This keeps the engine temperature low.

Factors such as the increase in ATV experience zones, growing use of ATVs in adventure tourism, and advanced engine designs and transmission systems are driving the growth of the global ATV engines market. Concurrently, the restrictions regarding ATV riding, alteration of soil structure, and the adverse impact on the environment could restrain market growth to a certain extent.

The global ATV engines market is expected to grow at 5.38% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2025. In 2017, the market was led by the US with 45.73% share, followed by Europe and Rest of the World with shares of 19.6% and 16.01%, respectively.

China is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market for ATV engines. The US holds the substantial market share for the ATV engine, owing to the extensive use of ATV engines in several areas including agricultural lands, forestry, and mountains. Furthermore, the presence of major engine manufacturers in the US along with the increased use of ATV vehicles in forestry, agricultural fields, and mountains tend to increase the demand for ATV engines in the US. There is a massive increment in the ATV engines sales, owing to the presence of major ATV engine manufacturers, such as BRP Inc., Polaris Industries Inc., and Arctic Cat. Major ATV engine manufacturing companies are investing in research and development to improve the fuel storage capacity, fuel efficiency, and engine light-weight technology, which is expected to enhance the sale of ATV engines in the US during the forecast period.

BRP-Rotax GmbH & Co KG, Honda Motor Co., Ltd, Polaris Industries, Inc, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd, Taiwan Golden Bee Co., CFMOTO are some of the major companies in the market. In 2017, they together accounted for nearly 90% of the market share. Other major players operating in the market are Suzuki Motor Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd, Taiwan Golden Bee Co, Massimo Motor Sports, LLC, and CFMOTO.

> The 500-800cc segment of the global ATV engines market, by type, is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.63% during the forecast period.

> The OEM segment of the global ATV engines market, by application, is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.42% during the forecast period.

> The up to 80 hp segment of the global ATV engines market, by power, is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.51% during the forecast period.

> China is expected to dominate the ATV engines market during the review period. The regional market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.60% to reach a market size of USD 296.4 million by the end of 2025.

