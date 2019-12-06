Global All-Flash Array Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on All-Flash Array Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

An all-flash array (AFA), also known as a solid-state storage disk system, is an external storage array that uses only flash media for persistent storage. Flash memory is used in place of the spinning hard disk drives (HDDs) that have long been associated with networked storage systems.

According to this study, over the next five years the All-Flash Array market will register a 25.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 25310 million by 2024, from US$ 10300 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in All-Flash Array business, shared in Chapter 3.

Dell EMC

NetApp

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

IBM

Pure Storage

Hitachi

Huawei

Traditional

Custom Type

Enterprise

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Others

In addition, All-Flash Array performance and energy-saving performance are so excellent, making All-Flash Array application scenarios very wide, the applications of All-Flash Array contain Enterprise, BFSI, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment and many other fields. It can be seen that the widespread use of All-Flash Array can lead to ever-increasing market size. There is also a broad development in the future All-Flash Array market.

