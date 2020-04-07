Global Alkylated Naphthalene Market to Surpass US$ 150 Mn by 2026; Increase in Automobile Sales to Propel the Market

Alkylated Naphthalene Market – Overview
This report analyzes and forecast the alkylated naphthalene market at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ thousand) and volume (tons) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global alkylated naphthalene market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for alkylated naphthalene during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the alkylated naphthalene market at the global level.
The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global alkylated naphthalene market. The Porter’s Five Forces model for the alkylated naphthalene market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein applications are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.
The study provides a decisive view of the global alkylated naphthalene market by segmenting it in terms of grade, viscosity index, and application. The segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and projected demand for alkylated naphthalene in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand for individual grade, viscosity index, and application segments in all the regions. Key players operating in the alkylated naphthalene market include ExxonMobil Corporation, King Industries Inc., and NACO Corporation. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.
The report provides the size of the alkylated naphthalene market for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The size of the global alkylated naphthalene market has been provided in terms of revenue and volume. Market numbers have been estimated based on grades, viscosity index, and applications of alkylated naphthalene. Market size and forecast for each grade, viscosity index, and application have been provided for the global and regional market.
We conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders to compile the research report. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players operating in various end-use industries, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.
Global Alkylated Naphthalene Market, by Grade
- Standard
- Food
Global Alkylated Naphthalene Market, by Viscosity Index
- 22–65 SUS
- 65–90 SUS
- 90–115 SUS
- Above 115 SUS
Global Alkylated Naphthalene Market, by Application
- Automotive Engine & Gear Oils
- Hydraulic Fluids
- Heat Transfer Oils
- Compressor Oils
- Paper Machine Oils
- Industrial Lubes & Greases
- Others (including turbine oils, wind mill oils, and vacuum oils)
Global Alkylated Naphthalene Market, by Region
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Key Takeaways
- Extensive analysis of the alkylated naphthalene market trends and shares from 2017 to 2026 to identify market opportunities and analyze industry developments
- List of key developments in the alkylated naphthalene market made by key players
- List of key factors responsible for building the upcoming opportunistic roadmap for the alkylated naphthalene market at global, regional, and country level
- Comprehensive analysis regarding investments and price trends that impact the outlook of the global alkylated naphthalene market between 2017–2026
- Insights into market opportunities for various stakeholders in the value chain and a detailed competition landscape for key players dominating the industry to understand competition level
- Porters’ Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers and enables stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions. It helps analyze the strengths and weaknesses to gain strategic position in the market.
