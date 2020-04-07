Global Alkylated Naphthalene Market to Surpass US$ 150 Mn by 2026; Increase in Automobile Sales to Propel the Market

Alkylated Naphthalene Market – Overview

This report analyzes and forecast the alkylated naphthalene market at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ thousand) and volume (tons) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global alkylated naphthalene market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for alkylated naphthalene during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the alkylated naphthalene market at the global level.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global alkylated naphthalene market. The Porter’s Five Forces model for the alkylated naphthalene market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein applications are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global alkylated naphthalene market by segmenting it in terms of grade, viscosity index, and application. The segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and projected demand for alkylated naphthalene in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand for individual grade, viscosity index, and application segments in all the regions. Key players operating in the alkylated naphthalene market include ExxonMobil Corporation, King Industries Inc., and NACO Corporation. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides the size of the alkylated naphthalene market for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The size of the global alkylated naphthalene market has been provided in terms of revenue and volume. Market numbers have been estimated based on grades, viscosity index, and applications of alkylated naphthalene. Market size and forecast for each grade, viscosity index, and application have been provided for the global and regional market.

We conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders to compile the research report. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players operating in various end-use industries, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Global Alkylated Naphthalene Market, by Grade

Standard

Food

Global Alkylated Naphthalene Market, by Viscosity Index

22–65 SUS

65–90 SUS

90–115 SUS

Above 115 SUS

Global Alkylated Naphthalene Market, by Application

Automotive Engine & Gear Oils

Hydraulic Fluids

Heat Transfer Oils

Compressor Oils

Paper Machine Oils

Industrial Lubes & Greases

Others (including turbine oils, wind mill oils, and vacuum oils)

Global Alkylated Naphthalene Market, by Region

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

ASEAN

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Russia & CIS

Rest of Europe

North America

U.S.

Canada

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Key Takeaways