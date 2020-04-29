Global Aliphatic Polyester Polyol market is likely to reach up to USD 7731.5 Million by 2025

Reportocean.com “Global Aliphatic Polyester Polyol Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Global Aliphatic Polyester Polyol Market Size study, by Application (Polyurethane Foam, Elastomer, Adhesives, Coating, and Others) and Regional Forecasts 2018-2025

Global Aliphatic Polyester Polyol market valued USD 5191.1 Million in 2017 and is likely to reach up to USD 7731.5 Million by 2025 with a compounded annual growth of 5.2% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Aliphatic polyester polyols are bio-polyols that is largely used in elastomers, polyurethane foams, coatings, and adhesives applications. The Aliphatic polyester polyol is used in urethane formulations & Elastomers to enhance abrasion resistance, UV resistance, low-temperature flexibility, and tensile strength. This has boosted the demand for aliphatic polyols across the industries. Moreover, governments worldwide have imposed a ban on conventional plastics, which will create significant opportunities for the aliphatic polyester polyols. The market growth is primarily driven by increasing applications of polyester polyol across the end-user industries such as construction, automotive, electronics and others are a major driving factor of the global polyester polyol market. In addition, growing demand for these polyester polyols from the sealants and adhesives industries coupled with the introduction of bio-based polyester polyols is expected to create growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, price volatility of raw material is expected to limit the market growth over the forecast period.

Based on the application segment, the market is segmented into elastomers, polyurethane foams, coatings, and adhesives. Among these elastomers are the leading end-use applications contributing approximately 61.30% revenue share in the global polyester polyol market. The market growth over the forecast period is driven by the adhesives segment which is growing at the highest CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period. Elastomer segment is expected to be the dominant segment on the basis of application in global Aliphatic Polyester Polyol market during the forecast period 2018-2025. It is leading due to its adoption in various industries. Elastomers are utilized in a wide range of applications which includes medical, consumer goods, medical, industrial and others.

The regional paradigm of the Aliphatic Polyester Polyol Market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of the world. The Asia-Pacific Aliphatic Polyester polyol market is mainly driven owing to the escalating automobile industry that includes rising utility of both the passenger and commercial vehicles, Swelling tire manufacturing industry along with the rising utility of aliphatic polyester polyol in the Asia-Pacific region. Further, countries like India and China is fast emerging economies and the use of aliphatic polyester is highest in these regions because of the use of these polyesters in a various end-user application. In India, polyester polyol is widely used as footwear adhesive and other application like coating, adhesive, Sealants, etc. Further, China is the leading player in the aliphatic polyols, with the strong presence of aliphatic polyols suppliers based in the region. North America and Europe are anticipated to witness the highest growth rates of 6.2% and 6.6% respectively over the forecast period 2017-2025. The Europe Aliphatic polyester polyol is mainly driven owing to initiatives taken by the Federal government to reduce the utility of traditional plastic bags, rising utility of biodegradable plastics in the packaging of products along with escalating adoption and utility of biodegradable plastic bags in the European region. According to the Scotland Government department of Environmental Affairs, Government applied charge accounted for 7.02 dollars (5 Pound) on all bags which are used online or in-store. Whereas, biodegradable plastics are duty-free.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Polyurethane Foam

Elastomer

Adhesives

Coating

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

