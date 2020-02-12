Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Key Futuristic Trends and Opportunities 2019 to 2024

The Aliphatic Isocyanates report represents the statistical data in the form of tables, charts, and info-graphics to assess the market, its growth and development, and market trends of the Global Aliphatic Isocyanates during the projected period. The research report summarizes companies from different industries. This Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Market report has been combined with a variety of market segments such as applications, end users and sales. Focus on existing market analysis and future innovation to provide better insight into your business. This study includes sophisticated technology for the market and diverse perspectives of various industry professionals

Aliphatic Isocyanates (ADI) are specialty intermediate chemicals used primarily to make polyurethane coatings, adhesives & sealants and elastomers. They belong to the family of isocyanate which contains RN=C=O group, along with alicyclic isocyanate and aromatic isocyanate. Hexamethylene diisocyanate (HDI), isophorone diisocyanate (IPDI) and methylene dicyclohexyl diisocyanate or hydrogenated MDI (H12MDI) is three common types of aliphatic diisocyanates.

Nowadays, global percentage of polyurethane coatings tends to increase. Elastomers application share is stable those years.

Three common types of aliphatic diisocyanates are HDI, IPDI and H12MDI. Currently, this industry is a monopoly industry. There are only several companies which produce aliphatic isocyanates, such as Bayer, Evonik, Vencorex, BASF, Asahi Kasei, NPU and Wanhua Chemical. Wanhua Chemical is a unique Chinese company. Also, most companies’bases distributed all over the world.

Aliphatic isocyanates consumption areas are mainly in Europe, USA, China and Japan. In 2017, China aliphatic isocyanates sales share was 128.96 K MT with 37.19% market share. The worldwide market for Aliphatic Isocyanates is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 13.9% over the next five years, will reach 8240 million US$ in 2024, from 3780 million US$ in 2019

Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Segment by Top Key Companies, this report covers:

– Evonik

– Vencorex

– BASF

– Asahi Kasei

– NPU

– Wanhua Chemical and more………

Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Segment by Type covers:

– HDI

– IPDI

– H12MDI

Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

– Coatings

– Adhesives & Sealants

– Elastomers

– Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Aliphatic Isocyanates product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks. Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Aliphatic Isocyanates, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Aliphatic Isocyanates in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Aliphatic Isocyanates competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast. Chapter 4, the Aliphatic Isocyanates breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Aliphatic Isocyanates market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024. Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Aliphatic Isocyanates sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Objectives of Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Market report are:

To analyze global Aliphatic Isocyanates market status and forecast, involving production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast data, To analyze the key Aliphatic Isocyanates companies and to get details of their production, revenue, market share, and recent development, To get in depth knowledge by segmentation of data into regions, types, manufacturers and applications, To identify the global and key regions market potential, advantage, opportunities, challenges, restraints and risks., To identify the factors influencing the market like trends, drivers in global and regional aspects, To present the competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

