Global Algae Products Market to reach USD 5.60 billion by 2025 | Major Players-Siam Modified Starch Co. Ltd., Algatechnologies, CP Kelco and other

The Global Algae Products Market is expected to reach USD 5.60 billion by 2025, from USD 3.72 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

The upcoming market report contains data for historic year is 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Definition:

An Algae is a group of organism having potential of performing photosynthesis process. It helps to convert carbon dioxide into protein and fat in the presence of sunlight. It is utilised as food and fuel by the plant. Algae are commonly used in algae products comprising seaweed, kelp and chlorella. Algae products have high protein and contain essential amino acid, which helps in boosting human metabolic process like enzyme production. It also has high content of omega 3 and 6 acids.

Key Market Competitors:

The key players operating in the global algae products market are– BASF SE, Dowdupont, Cyanotech Corporation, Cargill.

The other players in the market are –Stärke GmbH, Sms Corporation Co. Ltd, Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited, SPAC STARCH PRODUCTS (INDIA) LTD., Qingdao Cbh Co., Ltd., Beneo-Remy N.V., China Essence Group Ltd, Samyang Genex Corp, Ulrick & Short Ltd., Grain Processing Corporation, Roquette Frères, Siam Modified Starch Co. Ltd., Algatechnologies, CP Kelco and other.

Market drivers:

Raising consumer awareness regarding health benefits of algae-based products

Alternate food source and food ingredient

Growing multi industry coverage

Market restraint:

Advanced high impact of climate condition on algae production

High cost of processing

Major players and brands Drivers and restrains of the market Industry Chain Suppliers of Global Algae Products Marketwith Contact Information

Segmentation:

By Type

Lipids

Carrageenan

Carotenoids

Algal Protein

Alginate

Others

By Source

Brown Algae

Blue-Green Algae

Red Algae

Green Algae

Others

By Form

Solid

Liquid

By Application

Food & Beverages

Nutraceuticals & Dietary Supplements

Feed

Personal Care Products

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The global algae products market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Algae Products market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Insights in the report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025.

Market trends impacting the growth of the global algae products market.

Analyze and forecast algae products market on the basis of type, source, form and application.

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for type, source, form and application.

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis.

