Global Alfalfa Seeds Market Report 2019 Attractiveness and Key Players

Alfalfa seed is primarily used for growing animal feed, which is generically referred to as “forage.” Seed is planted to produce alfalfa that is then used for grazing, “greenchop” (fresh alfalfa cut in the field without drying), silage, baled hay, cubes or pellets as a primary food stock for the livestock industry, which includes dairy and beef cattle, horses and sheep.

Scope of the Report:

There are many alfalfa seed manufacturers in USA, including Forage Genetics International, SandW Seed, Alforex Seeds, Arkansas Valley Seed, Pacific Seed Company, Monsanto, Latham Hi-Tech Seed, Kussmaul Seed, Abatti Companies, TA Seeds and Allied Seed. Forage Genetics International, SandW Seed and Alforex Seeds are top three suppliers in United States and Forage Genetics International is market leader. Market concentration in this industry is high. Also total sales volume share of those three suppliers increased from 40.21% in 2012 to 56.59% in 2016. Mergers and acquisitions news is usual in this market.

The worldwide market for Alfalfa Seeds is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Alfalfa Seeds in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Forage Genetics International

SandW Seed

Alforex Seeds

Arkansas Valley Seed

Pacific Seed Company

Monsanto

Latham Hi-Tech Seed

Kussmaul Seed

Abatti Companies

TA Seeds

Allied Seed

Market Segment by Type, covers

Dormant Seed

Non Dormant Seed

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Agriculture

Food

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Alfalfa Seeds product scope , market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks. Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Alfalfa Seeds, with price , sales, revenue and global market share of Alfalfa Seeds in 2017 and 2018.

, sales, revenue and global market share of Alfalfa Seeds in 2017 and 2018. Chapter 3, the Alfalfa Seeds competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast. Chapter 4, the Alfalfa Seeds breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

by regions, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world , from 2014 to 2019.

, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application , with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 12, Alfalfa Seeds market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

and revenue, from 2019 to 2024. Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Alfalfa Seeds sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

