Global Airport Kiosk Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 8.9% and Will Reach 2530 Million US$ in 2023

For about a decade now airports have been implementing self-serve check-in airport kiosks to cut down on increasing wait times and give passengers multiple check-in options. As a result, major airports saw wait times drop 30 percent from 27 minutes to under 20 minutes average wait at check in.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Airport Kiosk in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Airport Kiosk has been developing fast in develped countries. It’s next growing points lays in regions with more airport installation.

The worldwide market for Airport Kiosk is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of Roughly 8.9% Over The Next Five Years, Will Reach 2530 Million US$ In 2023, from 1510 million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Bolloré SA

Fujitsu Limited

Diebold Nixdorf

Embross Group

Toshiba Corporation

NCR Corporation

Rockwell Collins

SITA SA

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Hardware

Software

Services

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Information

Common-use Self Service (CUSS) Kiosks

Ticketing (Purchase tickets, check baggage, monitor flight status)

Automated Passport Control

Others (Retail, etc.)

