Global Airlaid Paper Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2024

Airlaid paper is a textile-like material categorized as a nonwoven fabric made from fluff pulp. Compared with normal wet-laid paper and tissue, air-laid paper is very bulky, porous and soft. It has good water absorption properties and is much stronger compared with normal tissue.

According to this study, over the next five years the Airlaid Paper market will register a 1.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1334.5 million by 2024, from US$ 1250 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Airlaid Paper business, shared in Chapter 3.

https://www.lpinformationdata.com/reports/736/global-airlaid-paper-market

Glatfelter

Main S.p.A.

Georgia-Pacific

Duni AB

EAM Corporation（Domtar）

McAirlaid’s Vliesstoffe

Kinsei Seishi

Fitesa

M&J Airlaid Products

Oji Kinocloth

Ningbo Qixing Nonwoven

Elite Paper

C-airlaid

China Silk (Shanghai) New Material Technology

National Nonwovens

Qiaohong New Materials

ACI S.A.

Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper

Thermal-bonded Airlaid Paper

Multi-bonded Airlaid Paper

Feminine Hygiene

Consumer Wipes

Adult Incontinence

Industrial Wipes

Tabletop

Food Pads

Other

