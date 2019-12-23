Global Airlaid Paper Market Is Valued At 1257.79 Million USD In 2018

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Airlaid Paper Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.
Airlaid paper is a textile-like material categorized as a nonwoven fabric made from fluff pulp. Compared with normal wet-laid paper and tissue, air-laid paper is very bulky, porous and soft. It has good water absorption properties and is much stronger compared with normal tissue.
Among those applications, demand from feminine hygiene accounts for the largest share. In 2018, the filed consumed 38.92% airlaid paper.
The global production of the airlaid paper increased from 409658 MT in 2013 to 452039 MT in 2018, backed with the increasing demand of downstream industry.
This report focuses on the Airlaid Paper in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Glatfelter
Georgia-Pacific
McAirlaid’s Vliesstoffe
Duni AB
EAM Corporation（Domtar）
Fitesa
Oji Kinocloth
Kinsei Seishi
M&J Airlaid Products
Main S.p.A.
C-airlaid
ACI S.A.
National Nonwovens
China Silk (Shanghai) New Material Technology
Qiaohong New Materials
Ningbo Qixing Nonwoven
Elite Paper
Market Segment by Type, covers
Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper
Thermal-bonded Airlaid Paper
Other
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Feminine Hygiene
Consumer Wipes
Adult Incontinence
Industrial Wipes
Tabletop
Food Pads
Other
