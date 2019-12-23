Global Airlaid Paper Market Is Valued At 1257.79 Million USD In 2018

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Airlaid Paper Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Airlaid paper is a textile-like material categorized as a nonwoven fabric made from fluff pulp. Compared with normal wet-laid paper and tissue, air-laid paper is very bulky, porous and soft. It has good water absorption properties and is much stronger compared with normal tissue.

Among those applications, demand from feminine hygiene accounts for the largest share. In 2018, the filed consumed 38.92% airlaid paper.

The global production of the airlaid paper increased from 409658 MT in 2013 to 452039 MT in 2018, backed with the increasing demand of downstream industry.

This report focuses on the Airlaid Paper in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Glatfelter

Georgia-Pacific

McAirlaid’s Vliesstoffe

Duni AB

EAM Corporation（Domtar）

Fitesa

Oji Kinocloth

Kinsei Seishi

M&J Airlaid Products

Main S.p.A.

C-airlaid

ACI S.A.

National Nonwovens

China Silk (Shanghai) New Material Technology

Qiaohong New Materials

Ningbo Qixing Nonwoven

Elite Paper

Market Segment by Type, covers

Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper

Thermal-bonded Airlaid Paper

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Feminine Hygiene

Consumer Wipes

Adult Incontinence

Industrial Wipes

Tabletop

Food Pads

Other

