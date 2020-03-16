Global Aircraft Nacelle and Thrust Reverser Market Size study – Forecast 2023

Reportocean.com “Global Aircraft Nacelle and Thrust Reverser Market” report has been added to its Research Database.

Global Aircraft Nacelle and Thrust Reverser Market Size study, by End Use (OEM, MRO), by Material (Composites, Titanium Alloys, Nickel Chromium, Stainless Steel, Aluminum Alloys), by Component (Thrust Reverser, Aircraft Nacelle), by Engine (Turbofan, Turboprop, Gas Turbine) and by Regional Forecasts 2018-2025

Global Aircraft Nacelle and Thrust Reverser Market to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2025.

Global Aircraft Nacelle and Thrust Reverser Market valued approximately USD 2.1 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.1% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The increasing need to use of low-drag and lightweight nacelles for low fuel consumption and better stability are the major factor driving the growth of the Global Aircraft Nacelle and Thrust Reverser Market. Aircraft nacelles are one of major factors that increases the aircraft weight and drag. The nacelle manufacturer has shifted their chief expenses in R&D to minimize weight, drag, and fuel consumption of aircraft, and also to support greener environment aiding to the growth of the market. Furthermore, various R&D departments are working to develop a high strength and durable materials for manufacturing safer aircraft. To fulfill the airline operator’s, demand the manufacturers are developing nacelles with low operating and maintenance costs and low airframe weight. Thrust reversal refers to the temporary diversion of an aircraft engine’s thrust so that it is directed forward, rather than backward. It works against the forward travel of the aircraft, facilitating deceleration. Thrust reverser systems are featured on many jet aircraft to help slow down just after touch-down, reducing wear on the brakes and enabling shorter landing distances.

The regional analysis of Global Aircraft Nacelle and Thrust Reverser Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By End Use:

§ Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

§ Maintenance Repair Overhaul (MRO)

By Material:

§ Composites

§ Titanium Alloys

§ Nickel Chromium

§ Stainless Steel

§ Aluminum Alloys

By Component:

§ Thrust Reverser

§ Aircraft Nacelle

By Engine:

§ Turbofan

§ Turboprop

§ Gas Turbine

By Regions:

§ North America

o U.S.

o Canada

§ Europe

o UK

o Germany

§ Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

§ Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

§ Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Safran, United Technologies Corporation, Leonardo S.P.A., Bombardier, Goodrich Aerostructures, Triumph Group, FACC, Vought Aerospace, GKN, Nordam, Middle River Aircraft Systems, Spirit Aerosystems Inc., Woodward, Inc. and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Aircraft Nacelle and Thrust Reverser Market in Market Study:

§ Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

§ Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

§ Venture capitalists

§ Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

§ Third-party knowledge providers

§ Investment bankers

§ Investors

