Global Aircraft Health Monitoring Market 2019 By Technology, Applications, Service, Industry Verticals and Forecast 2025

The health monitoring management system has prominent function to improve the security and dependability of the aircraft, it can also shorten the maintenance cycle by a large margin, and improves the maneuver rate at the same time. The developments in domestic and international aircrafts and the key technology of the health monitoring management system of aircraft and carries the analysis and research to its implementation method.

The health monitoring management system of the aircraft is based on wireless sensor network technology, built-in-testing technology and ultra-broadband communication. Analysis of the data resources relevant to the operation and maintenance of the aircraft through the data mining techniques. A real-time aircraft health monitoring systems can perceive, classify and predict the failure in time; it can reduce the maintenance expense and optimizing the life-span of the key part of an aircraft.

Global Aircraft Health Monitoring market is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% to reach market value of USD XXXX million by 2025.

Market Drivers:

The health monitoring system predicts the failure situations of system and sub-system of aircraft by state of the detection system, confirm its surplus life-span and utilize the multi-sensors information integration technology to diagnose the systematic failure, this will drive the global aircraft health monitoring market.

Helps to reduce the maintenance cost, and the crash rate of the weaponry, it also improve the rate of attendance of the weaponry, which will boost the global aircraft health monitoring market.

Market Restraints:

Risks Associated with Cybersecurity and Lack of Common Data Standards will hamper the growth of global aircraft health monitoring market.

Lack of management system and funding along with nullification of crash risks are the major restraints to the global aircraft health monitoring market.

Competitive Landscape

The introduction of new sensors for health monitoring and providing additional functionality to the health monitoring system is leading to the competition among the players for improved features in the aircraft health monitoring systems.

In August 2018, Aircraft maintenance management provider Camp Systems have introduced a new functionality aiming at enhancing the company’s non-scheduled maintenance capabilities. The Camp Engine Health Monitoring “EHM/MTX Integration” service provides operators with expert analysis of their engine’s health and alerts them whenever trend data indicates an inspection or other “on-condition” maintenance action is recommended.

In August 2018, Honeywell’s Integrated Health Monitoring (IHM) Series Aerospace Proximity Sensors for commercial and military aircraft are available from TTI, Inc. Honeywell’s IHM Series Aircraft Proximity Sensors help to increase flight hours and revenue by reducing maintenance requirements.

Market Segmentation

By aircraft type

The aircraft health monitoring market is segmented based on aircraft type, including commercial aircraft, military aircraft and others. Military aircraft is dominating the global aircraft health monitoring market and it is expected to grow in the forecasting period. Due to the reduction of crash rate of the weapons, and huge investment from military sector for new aircrafts.

By geography:

Based on the geography, North America is dominating the global aircraft health monitoring system market and it is expected to grow in the forecast period. As the U.S. government has taken an initiative towards the development of commercial aircraft industry by partnering with the Boeing Company, and has invested around USD 447 million for aerospace R&D projects.

Asia-Pacific has also shown growth in 2017, as some regions in Asia such as Indian, government have changed its strategies to attract new players in the aviation market, for which it allowed domestic private players in aerospace manufacturing and R&D with 100% FDI.

Key market segments covered

BY AIRCRAFT TYPE

Commercial aircraft

Military aircraft

Others

BY FIT TYPE

Linefit

Retrofit

BY SUB-SYSTEM TYPE

Airborne Health Monitoring Sub-system, (AHMS)

Ground Health Diagnostic Sub-system, (GHMS)

