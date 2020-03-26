GLOBAL AIRBORNE PODS MARKET 2019 TRENDS, MARKET SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, GROWTH, SALES, OPPORTUNITIES, ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2025

Summary:A new market study, titled “Discover Global Airborne Pods Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Airborne Pods Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of x% from 2018 to 2025 to reach USD xx million in 2025.

Airborne pods is an external pod structure, which is designed to provide a better aerial targeting, recognition, detection, data linking, identification, communication, and self-defensive capabilities in an aircraft. It convert a normal aircraft into a warfare or surveillance aircraft.

Earlier, systems and components of pods were individually used in different units of an aircraft. For instance; camera, radars, and sensors may be equipped in wings, fuselage, whereas radars, sensors, and the components, are used separately in some warfare helicopters.

In airborne pod, there are many components such as data link systems, sensors, environment cooling system, radars, and modem assembly which helps an aircraft to overcome the difficulties, like recognizing, detecting, and aiming a target in diverse ranges. The data link system provides real-time data linking from air-to-air, air-to-water and air-to-ground operations in various ranges, the range depends upon a lot of factors, such as lenses and size of camera and sensors. Environment cooling system helps to keep atmosphere cool inside the pod when it gets heated due to fast processing and high-speed of aircraft, particularly in the combat aircraft, at higher altitudes. It is very essential for a sensor or camera lenses to endure at required atmosphere for clear image processing.

@Get Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3792315-global-airborne-pods-market-2018-2025

Market Drivers:

Composite materials have become the recurrent choice in fabricating components as the materials they offer the advantages of lightweight, high strength-to-weight ratio, and also improve the overall pod aesthetics. This will boost the global aircraft pods market.

The modernized aircraft pod design is amusing in composites with reduced aerodynamic drag, due to its smooth airflow design. It helps to carry more components inside a pod, due to its lightweight and provide more cabin space inside the pod, which will drive the global airborne pods market.

b

Metals such as aluminum and steel, are used for manufacturing airborne pods. The heavyweight and significant maintenance cost will downturn the growth of global airbone pods market.

Market Segmentation

By sensors type

The global airborne pods market is segmented by sensor type, which include Electronic Warfare/Electronic Attack (EW/EA), electro-optical and infrared (EO/IR) sensors, Optical & Radar Based Reconnaissance, Infrared Countermeasures and Others. The electro-optical and infrared (EO/IR) segment is dominating the global airborne market. Due to the Increasing demand for Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance (ISR) pods and rising emergence of Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance (ISR) pods due to security reasons.

By geography

The global airborne pods market is segmented by geography, North America is dominating the global airborne market and it is expected to grow in the forecasting period, Due to largest fleet of combat aircraft in the US. Rising military aircraft fleet size with a major focus on their upgrade boost the demand for airborne pods market in North America. The key pod manufacturers are located in the USA to support the military and OEMs, helping the region to own more advanced airborne pods.

Asia-Pacific has also witness the growth for Airborne pods market, driven by increasing military budget of China and India and rest of Asia Pacific, continuous upgrade of aircraft fleet, and higher investment in procuring and developing UAVs will further strengthen the market in this region.

Competitive Landscape:

Companies are undergoing contracts with the military, and testing for airborne pods sensors to develop new product technologies.

In September 2018, Raytheon has additional purchase orders of USD 12.5 million with US-based aerospace and Defense Company CPI Aerostructures for the next-generation jammer mid-band (NGJ-MB) external jamming pod capability.

In August 2018, UTC Aerospace System started testing for next-generation short-wave infrared (SWIR) camera sensor, which is capable of seeing laser strobes in real time and can be incorporated into various ground, sea and air platforms.

In August 2018, The Boeing Co. started a contract with the U.S. Air Force (USAF), worth of USD 208.3 million, to provide sensors designed to help F-15 fighter aircraft pilots detect and track airborne threats.

Key market segments covered

BY PODS TYPE

• Reconnaissance Cameras (“Recce Pod”)

• Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance (ISR) Pod

• Electronic Warfare (“EW Pod”)

• Self-Protection Pod

BY PLATFORM TYPE

• Fighters

• Helicopters

• UAVs

• Others

BY SENSORS TYPE

• Electronic Warfare/Electronic Attack (EW/EA)

• electro-optical and infrared (EO/IR) sensors

• Optical & Radar Based Reconnaissance

• Infrared Countermeasures

• Others

BY RANGE TYPE

• Short-Range Airborne Pods

• Intermediate-Range Airborne Pods

• Long-Range Airborne Pods

Why purchase the report?

• Visualize the composition of the Airborne Pods market across each indication, in terms of by pods type, by platform type, by sensors and by range type highlighting the key commercial assets and players.

• Identify commercial opportunities in Airborne Pods market by analyzing trends and co-development deals.

• Excel data sheet with thousands of data points of the Airborne Pods market – level 4/5 segmentation

• PDF report with the most relevant analysis cogently put together after exhaustive qualitative interviews and in-depth market study

• Product mapping in excel for the Airborne Pods products of all major market players

Target Audience

• Raw Material Suppliers/ Buyers

• Product Suppliers/ Buyers

• Industry Investors/Investment Bankers

• Education & Research Institutes

• Research Professionals

• Emerging Companies

• Manufacturer

@Get Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3792315-global-airborne-pods-market-2018-2025

Table of Contents

1. GLOBAL AIRBORNE PODS MARKET-SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. Scope of the market

2. GLOBAL AIRBORNE PODS MARKET –TRENDS AND DEVELOPMENTS

2.1. Key Market Trends and Developments in Airborne Pods Market

3. INDUSTRY ANALYSIS

3.1. Drivers

3.2. Restraints

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4. GLOBAL AIRBORNE PODS MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

4.1. BY PODS TYPE

4.1.1. Reconnaissance Cameras (“Recce Pod”)

4.1.2. Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance (ISR) Pod

4.1.3. Electronic Warfare (“EW Pod”)

4.1.4. Self-Protection Pod

4.2. BY PLATFORM TYPE

4.2.1. Fighters

4.2.2. Helicopters

4.2.3. UAVs

4.2.4. Others

4.3. BY SENSORS TYPE

4.3.1. Electronic Warfare/Electronic Attack (EW/EA)

4.3.2. electro-optical and infrared (EO/IR) sensors

4.3.3. Optical & Radar Based Reconnaissance

4.3.4. Infrared Countermeasures

4.3.5. Others

4.4. BY RANGE TYPE

4.4.1. Short-Range Airborne Pods

4.4.2. Intermediate-Range Airborne Pods

4.4.3. Long-Range Airborne Pods

5. GLOBAL AIRBORNE PODS MARKET – BY GEOGRAPHY

5.1. North America

5.1.1. U.S.A

5.1.2. Mexico

5.1.3. Canada

5.2. Europe

5.2.1. Germany

5.2.2. U.K.

5.2.3. France

5.2.4. Rest of Europe

5.3. South America

5.3.1. Brazil

5.3.2. Argentina

5.3.3. Rest of South America

5.4. Asia Pacific

5.4.1. China

5.4.2. India

5.4.3. Japan

5.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific

5.5. Rest of the World

6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1. Market Share/ Rank Analysis

6.2. Key strategies adopted by market players

7. COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. Advanced Technologies Group (ATGI)

7.2. UTC Aerospace Systems

7.3. Ultra-Electronic Holdings PLC

7.4. Raytheon Company

7.5. Lockheed Martin Corporation

7.6. Northrop Grumman Corporation

7.7. SAAB Group

7.8. Terma A/S

7.9. Thales Corporation

7.10. Harris Corporation

8. APPENDIX

8.1. Sources

8.2. List of Tables

8.3. Expert Panel Validation

8.4. Disclaimer

8.5. Contact Us

@Enquiry Before Buying https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3792315-global-airborne-pods-market-2018-2025

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com