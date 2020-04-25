Global Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market by Industry Growth, Top Manufacturers Analysis, Revenue, Types and Forecasts 2022

The Global Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market is projected to grow from an estimated US$ 6.04 Billion in 2017 to US$ 7.97 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.68% from 2017 to 2022. This report spread across 140 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 71 Tables and 47 Figures is now available in this research.

Based on platform, the UAV segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing market of the airborne collision avoidance system in 2017

Based on platform, the UAV segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing market of the airborne collision avoidance system in 2017. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for commercial and military aircraft which currently utilize various systems for collision avoidance such as Traffic Alert and Collision Avoidance System (TCAS), Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B), Radar and Electrooptical and Infrared Sensors (EO-IR) are some of the key factors driving the growth of the airborne collision avoidance system market in the platform segment.

“North America is estimated to have accounted for a major share of the airborne collision avoidance system market in 2017; this market in the Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

North America is estimated to have accounted for the largest share of the airborne collision avoidance system market in 2017.The aviation industry in North America has been witnessing strong growth over the past few years. The growth of the airborne collision avoidance system market in North America is expected to be driven by the increase in aircraft deliveries and rise in demand for new aircraft. This market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period; increasing air passenger traffic, rising disposable incomes of the middle-class populations, and increasing aircraft deliveries are expected to boost the airborne collision avoidance system market during the forecast period.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

By Designation: C Level – 35%, Director Level – 25%, and Others – 40%

By Region: North America – 45%, Europe – 20%, Asia-Pacific – 30%, and RoW – 5%

Buy this research report

