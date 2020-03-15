Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Growth Trends and Drivers Analysis 2019-2024

Air Traffic Control. A service operated by the appropriate authority to promote the safe, orderly and expeditious flow of air traffic. Air Traffic Control Equipment is used for air traffic communication, navigation, and surveillance. It ensures safety and efficiency in the operation of aircraft, organizes the flow of air traffic, and helps to avoid collision of aircraft. ATC equipment enables air traffic controllers to communicate with the aircraft, provides navigational services, and monitors and manages the air traffic.

The key players are Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Thales, Raytheon, Harris, Indra, BAE Systems, Honeywell International Inc., Sierra Nevada Corp, Telephonics Corporation, Frequentis AG and so on.

In the U.S., there is an uncertain political environment with a new Administration and a new Congress. The U.S. continues to face substantial fiscal and economic hallenges, which affect funding for its discretionary and nondiscretionary budgets. Part I of the Budget Control Act of 2011 (Budget Control Act) provided for a reduction in planned defense budgets by at least $487 billion over a ten year period. Part II mandated substantial additional reductions, through a process known as “sequestration,” which took effect in March 2013.

On the technology, the Next Generation Air Transportation System, or NextGen, is the FAA-led modernization of America’s air transportation system to make flying even safer, more efficient, and more predictable. NextGen isn’t just a single program; it’s made up of a series of initiatives designed to make the airspace system more efficient.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

