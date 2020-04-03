Global Air Separation Plant Market Research Report – Forecast to 2022

Reportocean.com “Global Air Separation Plant Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

The primary components of atmospheric air such as nitrogen, oxygen, and other inert gases, are separated using air separation plants. Cryogenic distillation is the most common method used for air separation. Cryogenic Air Separation Units (ASUs) are built to provide gases such as nitrogen, oxygen, carbon dioxide, argon, hydrogen, helium and acetylene. Air separation plants have witnessed a rise in demand across various industries such as food & beverages, Automotive, paper & pulp, healthcare.

Many industrial gas organizations have commercialized systems that rely, mainly on improved lithium-based adsorbents, which have a higher selectivity and higher mass transfer rates. Moreover, Pressure swing adsorption (PSA) is a well-established gas separation technique, used in air separation, gas drying, and hydrogen purification separation. Such advanced adsorbents with elaborate mechanical innovation, such as improved air movers and compression systems and simpler control schemes, help in the growth of the market. In addition to this, Membrane-based systems are compact and lightweight. This has given them an array of useful industrial applications.

Air separation plant is used to separate the atmospheric air into nitrogen, oxygen, and other gases. The cost involved acts as a barrier for the market. The cost of electricity is the largest operating cost incurred in air separation plants. Electric motors used for compression equipment, heaters, and cooling system also add to the cost incurred. Moreover, the high cost of laser and infrared technology-based devices for operation tracking in plants for more accurate and efficient solutions, will increase the overall cost of the air separation plants.

Non-cryogenic air separation technologies such as Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA), Vacuum Pressure Swing Adsorption (VPSA) and Membrane Gas Permeation are some of the technologies based on compressed air which utilize large vessels and leads to higher costs.

Global air separation plant market that was valued at USD 4,132 million in 2015, is expected to reach USD 5,852.7 million by 2022.

North America is referred as one of the leading manufacturers and distributors of high purity oxygen, cylinder filling plants and different gas generator for medical, industrial and other applications, for instance, Linde North America is investing in a site with a new gasification train and ancillary equipment and facilities.

Europe is referred to as one of the leading markets for air separation plant under process and gas segments. European governments such as those of France and Germany, devote a large share of spending on infrastructure and as well as on innovation in current technology for reducing capital costs and driving up process efficiency, for instance, a European supplier of industrial and medical gas products, provides ULTRA-AL merchant Air Separation Plants.

The rise in demand for industrial gases with high purity level is mainly from end-use industries such as oil & gas industry, chemicals and petrochemicals. Stringent safety and environmental regulations of the healthcare sector and increased demand for photovoltaic products, also drive the demand for air separation plants, in Asia Pacific region.

Some of the leading players operating in this market are Linde AG (Germany), Air Liquide S.A. (France), Praxair, Inc.(U.S.), Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Japan), Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (U.S.), and Messer Group GmbH (Germany). Enerflex Ltd. (Canada), Gas Engineering LLC (U.S.), Universal Industrial Gases (U.S.) and Technex Limited (India) are among others.

The report for Global Air Separation Plant Market of Market Research Future comprises extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

