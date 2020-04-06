Global Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

The air quality monitor is based on the principle of constant potential electrolysis sensor to detect polluted gas, light scattering principle to detect dust, and combined with the internationally mature electronic technology and network communication technology to develop and develop the latest technology products.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Air Quality Monitoring Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. In recent years, with the increasingly strict environmental protection policy, the environmental technology market has developed rapidly. Among them, the development of environmental monitoring is particularly representative.

The development of environmental monitoring equipment and related technology markets has created tremendous opportunities for China-EU environmental cooperation. European environmental technology suppliers can seize China’s growing business opportunities, and China’s environmental quality can also be improved with the help of foreign companies.

The worldwide market for Air Quality Monitoring Equipment is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of Roughly 8.5% Over The Next Five Years, Will Reach 8500 Million US$ In 2023, from 5210 million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Aeroqual

Vaisala

Horiba Ltd

Servomex

Teledyne Technologies

Thermo Fisher Scientific

CEM Corp

Fortive Corp

Siemens AG

Kusam – Meco

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Air Pollution Sampler

Anemometers

Gas Analyzers and Detectors

Particle Counter

and Nitrogen Oxides (NOX)

Electrostatic Precipitators (ESP) Control Systems

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Power Generation

Oil & Gas

Medical

Construction

Chemical

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Air Quality Monitoring Equipment market.

Chapter 1, to describe Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Air Quality Monitoring Equipment, with sales, revenue, and price of Air Quality Monitoring Equipment, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Air Quality Monitoring Equipment, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Air Quality Monitoring Equipment market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Air Quality Monitoring Equipment sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Major Point from TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

Chapter Four: Global Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Air Quality Monitoring Equipment by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Air Quality Monitoring Equipment by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Air Quality Monitoring Equipment by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Air Quality Monitoring Equipment by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Air Quality Monitoring Equipment by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

