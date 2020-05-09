Global Air Purifier Market : Global Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation And Forecasts To 2018

Kenneth Research has evaluated the current market opportunities in Global Air Purifier Market for the period of 2018-2023 including the ongoing industry trends and innovations that will help industry players to attain their business targets. Apart from that, the inclusive data on market size, market share and forecast, growth opportunities and challenges for the market players along with worldwide analysis on regions- North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa has been provided in the report.

Increasing concerns regarding poor indoor air quality (IAQ), and growing ailments associated with air pollution are responsible for driving the demand of air purification systems. The global air purifier market is expected to reach approximately USD 6.18 Bn by 2023, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during 2018-2023.

Filter type segment insights:

Based on filter type, the market has been segregated into high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters, ionic filters, and activated carbon and electrostatic precipitators. The HEPA filters segment dominated the residential air purifiers market in 2018, and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period. HEPA filters in residential air purifiers help trap air pollutants and aid in providing relief from allergens. Activated carbon is the other crucial market segment, accounting for more than a quarter of the global share in 2018. Electrostatic precipitator and ionic filters account for 37% of the global air purifier market, showing moderate growth during the forecast period.

Regional insights:

Rise in the adoption of residential air purifiers in countries such as Brazil, China and India, has increased the demand for residential air purifiers globally, owing to the amount of indoor pollution. Asia-Pacific (APAC) accounted for majority of the market share for residential air purifiers in 2018, and the region is expected to remain a significant revenue contributor over the forecast period. China and India lead the market due to increased adoption of residential air purifiers, along with the growing urban population share in the APAC region. In the Americas, increase in adoption of air purifiers equipped with HEPA-based filter system to eliminate smoke and dust from air indoors is helping maintain the market’s growth momentum. The Middle East and Africa (MEA) is slated to be one of the fast-growing regions over the estimated period of time as it continues to invest in infrastructure and other construction activities. Europe accounts for a steady demand of air purifiers due to the increasing awareness regarding its health benefits.

Companies covered:

Sharp Corporation

Panasonic

Honeywell International

Coway Co. Ltd.

Daikin

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Whirlpool Corporation

L.G. Electronics

