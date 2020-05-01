Global Air Filter Market For Automotive Industry Analysis And Value Forecast Snapshot By End-Use Industry 2019-2025

The research study offers an in-depth analysis on the global Air Filter Market For Automotive Industry intended to help the existing players and other stakeholders in determining the primary factors that are likely to influence the growth of the overall market. In addition, the research study helps in understanding the key business strategies and policies that have been widely adopted by the players operating in the market in order to increase their market penetration in the coming years.

Air Filter Market for Automotive Industry: Overview

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for automotive air filters at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast, based on revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Million Units), from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global air filter market for automotive. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for automotive air filters during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the air filter market for automotive at the global and regional level.

The report comprises a detailed price trend analysis, government regulatory scenarios, value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global air filter market for automobile. The Porter’s Five Forces model for the air filter market for automotive has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Air Filter Market for Automotive Industry: Segmentation

The study provides a decisive view of the global air filter market for vehicles by segmenting it in terms of type, vehicle, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for automotive air filter in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the demand for individual application segments in all regions.

The study includes company profiles of major players operating in the global air filter market for automotive. Key players operating in the air filter market for automotive include Sogefi SpA (Italy), MAHLE GmbH (Germany), MANN+HUMMEL GmbH (Germany), A.L. Filter (Israel), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Donaldson Company, Inc. (U.S.), North American Filter Corporation (U.S.), Fildex Filters Canada Corporation (Canada), K&N Engineering, Inc. (U.S.), Filtrak BrandT GmbH (Germany), Luman Automotive Systems Pvt. Ltd. (India), ALCO Filters Ltd. (Cyprus), and Siam Filter Products Ltd., Part. (Thailand). Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as competitive landscape, manufacturing footprint, company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. The market for automotive air filter is primarily driven by rising demand for eco-friendly vehicles.

The report provides the estimated market size of automotive air filter for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The global market size of automotive air filter has been provided in terms of revenue and volume. Market numbers have been estimated based on key air filter type, material type, vehicle type, sales channel, and regional segments of air filter market for automotive. Market size and forecast for each major type and vehicle have been provided in terms of global and regional/country markets.

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, revenue share for particular business segment, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, National government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, American Automobile Association, European Automobile Manufacturers Association, Automotive Research Association of India, Organization International des Constructeurs d’Automobile (OICA), Factiva, etc.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The global air filter market for automotive has been segmented into:

Air Filter Market for Automotive, by Filter Type

Engine Air Filter

Cabin Air Filter

Air Filter Market for Automotive, by Material Type

Paper Air Filter

Cotton Gauze Air Filter

Foam Air Filter

Others (Stainless Steel Mesh, etc.)

Air Filter Market for Automotive, by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Electrical Vehicles

Air Filter Market for Automotive, by End-use

OEMs

Aftermarket

Air Filter Market for Automotive, by Geography: The market is broadly segmented on the basis of geography into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

