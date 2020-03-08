Global air deflector market is expected to register a 5.2% cagr over the forecast period

Air Deflectors are installed in the vehicles to keep elements such as rain, sleet, bug and snow away from vehicle window and sunroof. The air deflector also reduces the noise from wind even if your windows are down. Apart from preventing rushing air from entering into vehicle, the air deflectors can also be used for giving better look to the vehicles.

Market Size and Forecast

Global air deflector market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The market is expected to thrive on the back of growing automotive industry across the globe. Increasing sales of vehicles and increased spending of consumers on vehicles ornament are likely to be the key drivers behind the growth of market during the forecast period.Regionally, the global air deflector market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa regions. Among these regions, Asia Pacific air deflector market is expected to witness significant growth in global air deflector market by the end of forecast period. The market of air deflector system is thriving on the back of growing automotive industry across the globe. Increasing number of vehicles on road is likely to augment the growth of global air deflector system market over the forecast period. Additionally, India, China and Japan are some of the major vehicle producer countries and are expected to contribute significantly in the growth of Asia Pacific air deflectors market during the in Asia Pacific region.

Request For Free Sample- https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10076213

Apart from Asia Pacific, North America region grabbed considerable shares in previous years and is accepted to witness robust growth over the forecast period. Increasing sales and production of vehicles in U.S. and high spending by consumers on vehicle service and up gradation are expected to enhance the demand for air deflector market in this region. Apart from this, U.S. is likely to contribute significantly in the growth of air deflector market in North America region during the forecast period.

Further, window air deflector segment by type grabbed major shares of market in previous year and is expected to continue this positive growth over the forecast period. Availability of wide range of designs of air deflectors and materials such as ABS plastics and acrylic that can enhance the interior ambiance through preventing outdoor elements and can offer better look to the vehicle are expected to drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Our in-depth analysis has segmented global air deflector market into the following segments:

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By Mounting Method

Tape-on Deflectors

Bolt-on Deflectors

In-channel Deflectors

By Type

Window Deflectors

Sunroof Deflectors

Bug Deflectors

By Material

Acrylic

ABS Plastic

Others

By Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

By Region

Global air deflector market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis.

Buy Now- https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-purchase-id-10076213

Growth Drivers & Challenges

The increasing sales of vehicles are the major factor which is responsible for the growth of air deflector market. In addition to this, the global automotive industry is driven by a number of factors such as rinsing consumer’s affordability, growing income of consumers and availability of easy financing options to buy a vehicle. Further, this growth in automotive industry is fuelling the growth of air deflector market.

According to OICA, 94.7 million motor vehicle productions were held to be in 2016. Moreover, this represented a Y-o-Y growth of 5.0% as compared to 2015. Additionally, automotive production is anticipated to increase on the account of rising demand. This factor signals promising growth of the Air Deflector market in upcoming years.

Further, global automotive industry is booming on the account of urbanization and rising disposable income. This massive growth of automotive industry is growing the air deflector market all over the globe. For instance, total global production of cars in 2016 reached 72,105,435 as compared to 68,539,516 in 2015. Automakers such as Jaguar Land Rovers and BMW are executing aggressive expansion plan to boost the production and sales of the company across the globe. This factor is projected to bolster the growth of Air Deflector market in future.

Growing aftermarket sales of air deflector is also strengthening the growth of market across all regions.

However, fluctuations in prices of plastic composites and other materials used in manufacturing of air deflectors may hamper the growth of air deflector market in upcoming years.

Key Players

Piedmont Plastics

Company Overview

Business Strategy

Key Product Offerings

Financial Performance

Key Performance Indicators

Risk Analysis

Recent Development

Regional Presence

SWOT Analysis

Spoiler Factory

LUND INTERNATIONAL.

HEKO

Hatcher Components

Peterburg Industrial & Design Co.,Ltd.

DGA

FARAD group

Climair UK Ltd

Stampede Automotive Accessories

Others Notable Players

Scope and Context

Overview of the Parent Market

Analyst View

Segmentation

The global air deflector market is segmented as follows:

By Vehicle Type Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

By Mounting Method Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

By Material Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

By Type Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

By Sales Channel Type Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

By Region Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

Market Dynamics

Supply & Demand Risk

Competitive Landscape

Porter’s Five Force Model

Geographical Economic Activity

Key Players (respective SWOT Analysis) and their Strategies and Product Portfolio

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Growth Drivers and Challenges

Key Information for Players to establish themselves in current dynamic environment

Read More- https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-details/air-deflector-market/10076213

About Us

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

1412 Broadway,

21st Floor Suite MA111,

New York, NY 10018

Name:David

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609