Global Air Ambulance Market 2018 Size & Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Air Ambulance is a comprehensive term covering the use of air transportation, airplane or helicopter, to move patients to and from healthcare facilities and accident scenes. Personnel provide comprehensive prehospital and emergency and critical care to all types of patients during aeromedical evacuation or rescue operations aboard helicopter and propeller aircraft or jet aircraft.

Air ambulance services are advanced and sophisticated medical services extended through the use of use of air transportation, airplane, or helicopters. They are the most efficient mode of shifting critical patients to hospitals as they consume much less travel time. Air ambulances have onboard medical treatment facilities and trained medical crew to treat patients in an emergency until they reach the hospital. These services are effective in serving people in war-torn areas and those affected by natural disasters. They also assist in the event of an outbreak of epidemics.

A trend helping to boost market growth is the increased breadth of insurance coverage. Improving reimbursement methods, either by the government or health insurance companies in developing countries like China and India for emergency ambulance services, will propel the overall market potential for the air ambulance market.

A key growth driver is the rise in the number of service providers. Air ambulance transport has been gaining considerable recognition in the western regions and has started to witness an influx in developing markets as well. India has been a key country and has seen significant growth for air ambulance services. The increase in service providers such as Falck, EMSOS, Saras Ambulance, Air Ambulance World, and Wheels India has witnessed a high market potential in India.

Global Air Ambulance market size will reach 10400 million US$ by 2025, from 7030 million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019–2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Air Ambulance.

This industry study presents the global Air Ambulance market size, historical breakdown data (2014–2019) and forecast (2019–2025). The Air Ambulance production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Air Ambulance in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Air Methods, Air Medical Group Holdings, etc.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

· Air Methods

· Air Medical Group Holdings

· PHI

· Metro Aviation

· Rega

· DRF

· ADAC Service GmbH

· Royal Flying Doctor Service

· REVA Air Ambulance

· AMR

· FAI

· Capital Air Ambulance

· Native American Air Ambulance

· Lifeguard Ambulance

· MED FLIGHT

· Scandinavian AirAmbulance

· Airmed International

· Yorkshire Air Ambulance

· JAIC

· Deer Jet

Air Ambulance Breakdown Data by Type:

· Rotary Wing

· Fixed Wing

Air Ambulance Breakdown Data by Application:

· Aid Applications

· Transport Applications

· Doctor’s Attendance Application

· Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and research the global Air Ambulance status and future forecast involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Air Ambulance manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Key Points from TOC:

Chapter One: Study Coverage

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers

Chapter Four: Air Ambulance Production by Regions

Chapter Five: Air Ambulance Consumption by Regions

Chapter Six: Market Size by Type

Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Key Industry Players

Chapter Nine: Entry Strategy for Key Countries

Chapter Ten: Production Forecasts

Chapter Eleven: Consumption Forecast

Chapter Twelve: Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings in the Global Air Ambulance Study

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

