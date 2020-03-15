Global AI-powered Video Analytics Market Review with Forecast Research Report 2019 – 2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global AI-powered Video Analytics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

The global market for AI-powered Video Analytics has been seen on a few perspectives that are for all intents and purposes there, and have fixed up the market circumstance to the epic degree. The report additionally displays unmistakable experience and information related to global AI-powered Video Analytics market. The key purpose behind the report is to detail out certain positive and obstructive concentrations about the market conditions with the target that potential examiners have a right considered the market they will place assets into. Exact truthful data has been given a specific true objective to give a cemented view and current status of the market, to the customers of the creation.

AI powered video analytics are event-based solutions that apply deep learning and artificial intelligence, efficiently analyses vast amount of data generated by videos, and generates quick response in real time. This system reduces manual monitoring and associated costs and increases productivity of video surveillance systems.

North Americas will contribute to the maximum growth of this intelligent video surveillance market throughout the predicted period. Factors such as the growing need for an increased overall productivity, business analytics, and rise in OTT services, will positively influence the AI-powered video analytics market size and share in this region.

In 2018, the global AI-powered Video Analytics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global AI-powered Video Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the AI-powered Video Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Agent Vi

Cisco

IBM

IntelliVision

Verint

Vintra

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Service

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail

Transportation

Infrastructure

Enterprise

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global AI-powered Video Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the AI-powered Video Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

