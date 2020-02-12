Global AI Ops Platform Market forecast by 2025 |Global Key Players-DeepMind Technologies Limited, iCarbonX, Next IT, Salesforce, ViSenze, AIBrain, ANKI., LogRhythm, Inc., TABLEAU SOFTWARE

The Global AI Ops Platform Market report is associate degree analytical assessment of the prime challenges that are to come back within the market in terms of sales, export/import, or revenue. High players and makes are creating moves like developments, product launches, acquisitions, merges, joint ventures and competitive analysis within the market. Further, key players, major collaborations, merger & acquisitions at the side of trending innovation and business policies are reviewed within the report. The Global AI Ops Platform Market marketing research report could be a resource that provides current additionally as future technical and monetary details of the trade to 2025. The report proves essential once it involves market definition, classifications, applications and engagements.

Market Analysis: Global AI Ops Platform Market

The Global AI Ops Platform Market is expected to reach USD 18.51 billion by 2025 from USD 1.76 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 34.2% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Key Players:

The renowned players in Global AI Ops platform market-Micro Focus , CA Technologies , BMC Software, Inc. , Moogsoft, Citrix Systems, Inc., New Relic, Inc., AppDynamics., Dynatrace LLC, SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC, Sumo Logic, DeepMind Technologies Limited, iCarbonX, Next IT, Salesforce, ViSenze, AIBrain, ANKI., LogRhythm, Inc., TABLEAU SOFTWARE, Datadog, Cloudera, Palo Alto Networks, Inc. and many more.

Market Definition:

Artificial Intelligence for IT operations (AI Ops) is mostly known as an umbrella platform, where it automatically identify and resolves the IT issues by using big data analytics, machine learning and other artificial intelligence technologies. The AI Ops brings three capabilities to the enterprises by bringing down the IT system alerts, recognizes the serious trouble in faster and greater accuracy than humans and brings interaction between the data centers groups and teams. In addition, it is applicable in proper data storage, protection, retention and secure data.

In 2018, Micro focus launches Artificial Intelligence IDOL and GDPR that avoid painful and costly breaches.

In 2018, CA technologies launched the CA Jarvis Artificial Intelligence, which is useful in thermal printer, LCD screen, laser ranging radar and even crash sensors.

Market Segmentation:

The global AI ops platform market is segmented based on component, organization size, deployment mode, application and end user and geographical segments.

Based on Component, the market is segmented into platforms and services.

Based on Organization Size, the market is segmented into small and mid-size companies and large enterprises.

Based on Deployment Mode, the market is segmented on premises and cloud.

Based on Application, the market is segmented into real-time analytics, application performance management, infrastructure management, network and security management.

Based on End User the market is segmented into healthcare and life sciences, retail and consumer goods, IT and telecom, government.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global AI Ops Platform Market

The global AI Ops platform market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of AI Ops platform market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

In 2016, Synapse Wireless launched the SNAP 3, which is embedded application platform for IoT (Internet of Things) that is applicable in industrial segments.

