Global AI Ops Platform Market 2025 | Top Key Players – Moogsoft, Citrix Systems, Inc., New Relic, Inc., AppDynamics., Dynatrace LLC, SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC, Micro Focus , CA Technologies , BMC Software, Inc.

Global AI Ops Platform Market, By Component (Platforms And Services), Organization Size (Small And Mid-Size Companies And Large Enterprises), Deployment Mode (On Premises And Cloud), Application (Real-Time Analytics, Application Performance Management, Infrastructure Management, Network And Security Management), End User (Healthcare And Life Sciences, Retail And Consumer Goods, IT And Telecom, Government), Geographical Segments (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

The Global AI Ops Platform Market is expected to reach USD 18.51 billion by 2025 from USD 1.76 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 34.2% in the forecast till 2025.

Market Definition: Global AI Ops Platform Market

Artificial intelligence (AI) is an area of computer science that emphasizes the creation of intelligent machines that work and react like humans. Some of the activities computers with artificial intelligence are designed for include:

Speech recognition

Learning

Planning

Problem solving

Artificial Intelligence for IT operations (AI Ops) is mostly known as an umbrella platform, where it automatically identify and resolves the IT issues by using big data analytics, machine learning and other artificial intelligence technologies.

Key Companies:

Micro Focus,

CA Technologies

BMC Software, Inc.

Moogsoft

Citrix Systems Inc.

New Relic, Inc.,

Dynatrace LLC,

SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC

Sumo Logic,

DeepMind Technologies Limited,

iCarbonX, Next IT,

Salesforce,

ViSenze,

AIBrain,

LogRhythm, Inc.,

TABLEAU SOFTWARE,

Datadog,

Cloudera,

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. and many more.

Report synopsis

To analyses the market size of the market and infer the key trends from it. Industry Chain Suppliers of AI Ops Platform market with Contact Information Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value In-depth market segmentation of AI Ops Platform Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2018-2025 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries covered in this report are

U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Major Points from Table of Content:

Introduction Research Methodology Executive Summary Key Inferences Market Overview Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges Analysis (DROC) Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Key Players Future of the Market

Market Segmentation:

Component of Global AI Ops Platform Market

Platforms

Services

Organization Size of Global AI Ops Platform Market

Small

Mid-size companies

Large enterprises.

Deployment Mode of Global AI Ops Platform Market

Premises

Cloud

Application of Global AI Ops Platform Market

Real-time analytics,

Application performance management,

Infrastructure management,

Network and security management

Geography of Global AI Ops Platform Market

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing connectivity in the IT operations.

Growing demand for image recognition system.

It is used for growth of data, which increased the demand for analytics solutions.

Increasing government initiatives that boost the artificial intelligence in IT solutions.

Distortion due to virus attack to the system.

