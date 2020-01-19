Global Agriculture Biotechnology Market Dynamics, Comprehensive Analysis, Prospects and Opportunities 2019-2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Agriculture Biotechnology Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.
Agriculture biotechnology market refers to the market of techniques and deployment of scientific tools which modifies, re-engineer tissue culture to modify plants, animals and microorganisms.
Increasing demand for food across the globe is a key factor driving the growth in global agriculture biotechnology market.
This report focuses on the global Agriculture Biotechnology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Agriculture Biotechnology development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
ADAMA Agricultural Solutions
Vilmorin
Bayer
Biocentury Transgene
Certis
Dow AgroSciences
Eurofins
Evogene
Global Bio-chem Technology
Syngenta
KWS Saat
Marina Biotech
Monsanto
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Biochips
Deoxy ribonucleic acid (DNS) sequencing
Genome editing tools
Ribonucleic acid interference (RNAI)
Synthetic biology
Market segment by Application, split into
Transgenic crops market
Synthetic biology-enabled products market
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
