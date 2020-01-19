Global Agriculture Biotechnology Market Dynamics, Comprehensive Analysis, Prospects and Opportunities 2019-2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Agriculture Biotechnology Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Agriculture biotechnology market refers to the market of techniques and deployment of scientific tools which modifies, re-engineer tissue culture to modify plants, animals and microorganisms.

Increasing demand for food across the globe is a key factor driving the growth in global agriculture biotechnology market.

This report focuses on the global Agriculture Biotechnology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Agriculture Biotechnology development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ADAMA Agricultural Solutions

Vilmorin

Bayer

Biocentury Transgene

Certis

Dow AgroSciences

Eurofins

Evogene

Global Bio-chem Technology

Syngenta

KWS Saat

Marina Biotech

Monsanto

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Biochips

Deoxy ribonucleic acid (DNS) sequencing

Genome editing tools

Ribonucleic acid interference (RNAI)

Synthetic biology

Market segment by Application, split into

Transgenic crops market

Synthetic biology-enabled products market

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

