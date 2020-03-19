Global Agriculture Automation and Control Systems Market 2019 Trends And Top Vendors – AgJunction, AGCO Corporation, SST Development Group, Agribotix LLC, CropZilla Software

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Agriculture Automation and Control Systems Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Agriculture Industries Control & System Automation. Industrial Automation has engineered many projects in the agriculture industry, from pumping & drying systems to chemical disbursement and metering controls.

Rising global population and high income growth have resulted in growing concerns of food security across the world. Various agricultural start-ups and technology innovators are developing numerous sustainable farming systems.

With the rapid employment of smart farming solutions, farmers are able to enhance production yield by increasing inputs and efficient management of farm enterprises.

The advent of innovative farm management techniques has resulted into reduced energy consumption and overall cost-effective operations, owing to their more precise and resource-efficient approach. As a result, the agriculture automatic and control system is anticipated to progress, due to the ever growing affinity for more convenient and smart farming solutions than the traditional methods.

In 2018, the global Agriculture Automation and Control Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Ag Leader Technology

AgJunction

AGCO Corporation

Agribotix LLC

Argus Control Systems

Autonomous Solutions

BouMatic Robotic

CropMetrics LLC

CNH Industrial

CLASS

CropZilla Software

DICKEY-john Corporation

Drone Deploy

DeLaval International

Deere and Company

Farm Edge

Grownetics

GEA Group

Gamaya

Granular

Raven Industries

SST Development Group

Trimble

The Climate Corporation

Topcon Corporation



Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Yield monitoring

Field mapping

Crop scouting

Weather tracking & forecasting

Irrigation management

Inventory management

Farm labor management



Market segment by Application, split into

Personal

Commerical



Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America



The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Agriculture Automation and Control Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Agriculture Automation and Control Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

