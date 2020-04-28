Global Agricultural Sprayers – Industry Insights By Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast By 2022

The Global Agricultural Sprayers market is likely to obtain substantial incremental $ opportunity between 2016 and 2022 as per the recent market study conducted by Kenneth Research. This Global Agricultural Sprayers market strategic report has been produced emphasizing upon various growth factors contributing towards the growth of this market. This market study speaks about the relation between in-dependent variable such as the market and as well as the dependent variables which include the core macro-economic indicators such as population, GDP, personal disposable income and others. The business intelligence report also covers the challenges which may impact the growth of this market in the long-run. Several prevailing trends have been analysed in this report which have strengthened the growth of the market all across the globe.

Global Agricultural Sprayers Market valued approximately USD 1.8 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.12 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. Rising production of cereals & grains in Asian countries, increasing focus on farm efficiency and productivity along with the government support towards modern agricultural are some key trends that are responsible for the wide adoption of Agricultural Sprayers globally. According to the FAO Organization by 2027, global cereal production is anticipated to expand by 13%. The production of wheat is expected to increase from 750 MT in 2018 to around 833 Mt in 2027 with most of the growth in India (20MT) followed by European Union (12 Mt), the Russia Federation (10 Mt) and Turkey (5 Mt). Similarly, maize consumption is anticipated to increase by 16% by 2027. Thus, rising production of cereal and grains coupled with the growing focus on productivity and farm efficiency would increase the demand for agricultural sprays thereby, aiding the growth of the global agricultural sprays market over the forecast period of 2018-2025. Further, growing trend modern farming practices offers lucrative growth prospects for the global Agricultural Sprayers market globally over the forecast period. However, high costs related to the modern agricultural equipment is the major factor that impede the growth of global Agricultural Sprayers market.

The regional analysis of agricultural testing market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. Asia-Pacific have occupied major share in the global agricultural sprayers market. Major reasons for the dominance of Asia-Pacific are high adoption of agricultural equipment in India and rising cereal and grains production. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region headed by India in terms of market share. The growth witnessed by Asia-Pacific is owing to the high percentage of agricultural land present in this region.

