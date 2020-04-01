Global Affective Computing Market to show strong growth to 2024: IBM, Microsoft, Eyesight Technologies, Affectiva, NuraLogix, gestigon GmbH , Crowd Emotion

The complete research study presented by ORBIS RESEARCH titled on “Global Affective Computing Market” describing qualitative insights of the industry such as type, products, application and forecast details till 2024. This Research Report provides, the comprehensiveness of the product and trader information with primary and secondary data for market study which is segmented by key regions and accelerating the market segmentation by size, trends, key players, growth opportunities, application, challenges and forecast to 2024. Affective Computing Market has few key players/ manufacturer like Beyond Verbal, nViso, Cogito Corporation, Kairos

Global Affective Computing market is set for another strong year of growth. The report offers insightful and detailed information and future strategies. Affective computing (also known as artificial emotional intelligence, or emotion AI) is the study and development of systems and devices that can recognize, interpret, process, and simulate human affects. It is an interdisciplinary field spanning computer science, psychology, and cognitive science. While the origins of the field may be traced as far back as to early philosophical inquiries into emotion (“affect” is, basically, a synonym for “emotion.”), the more modern branch of computer science originated with Rosalind Picard’s 1995 paper on affective computing. A motivation for the research is the ability to simulate empathy. The machine should interpret the emotional state of humans and adapt its behavior to them, giving an appropriate response for those emotions.

The global Affective Computing market will reach xxx Million USD in 2019 and CAGR xx% 2019-2024. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Affective Computing by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Touch-Based

Touchless

Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

IBM

Microsoft

Eyesight Technologies

Affectiva

NuraLogix

gestigon GmbH

Crowd Emotion

Beyond Verbal

nViso

Cogito Corporation

Kairos

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Market Research

Healthcare

Media & Advertisement

Automotive

Others

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

