Global Aerospce Helmet Mounted Display Market Research Report – Forecast to 2027

Reportocean.com “Global Aerospace Helmet Mounted Display Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Introduction

The aerospace helmet-mounted display is equipment that displays targeting and aircraft performance information, such as airspeed and altitude, directly to the pilot. It enables continuous viewing of the outside world while maintaining a watch over the aircraft status. The helmet mounted display mainly comprises a mounting platform or the helmet, an image source, relay optics, and a head-tracker. Companies, nowadays, are focused on making new helmet-mounted displays that are small in size and weigh less, which will aid pilots during longer missions with reduced fatigue.

Get more information, Ask for Free Sample Copy of [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=18821

It is vital in combat aircraft since pilots are required to make split-second decisions and cannot afford to spend valuable time struggling with physical controls or a touch interface. Typically developed for fighter, bomber, and other combat aircraft, the application of this equipment is being embraced in commercial fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft, and in business jets as well. Integration of night vision systems and focus on developing lightweight systems are the critical trends prevailing in the aerospace helmet mounted display systems market. Factors such as increasing adoption of AR technology in the aviation sector and increase in military spending, coupled with the rising demand for combat aircraft, are the prime driving factors of the aerospace helmet mounted display market. Meanwhile, issues associated with cognitive tunneling and increased use of drones hinder market growth. However, the changing nature of modern warfare, from being weapon-centric to technology-centric, offers promising growth opportunities to the market.

Regional Analysis

The global aerospace helmet mounted display market is estimated to witness 12.36% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2027. In 2018, the market was led by North America with 33.59% share, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific with shares of 26.77% and 25.83%, respectively. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region for aerospace helmet mounted display market. In recent years, countries in the Asia-Pacific region have been prone to extremist and insurgent threats as well as territorial disputes. There have been a high number of conflicts in the India-Pakistan border, India-China border along the Himalayas, the Indian Ocean, and the South China Sea. It has resulted in the deployment of large battalions of troops to such regions, to counter the rise in cross-border activities. Hence, countries in the region such as China, India, and South Korea are focusing on procuring fighter jets. Furthermore, China, Japan, and India, the three major defense hubs of the Asia-Pacific region, have increased their military expenses significantly, and have procured a number of advanced equipment.

Key Players

Aselsan S.A. (Turkey), BAE Systems plc (U.K), Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel), Kopin Corporation (U.S.), Rockwell Collins, Inc. (U.S.), and Thales Group (France) are some of the key players profiled in this report. The aerospace helmet mounted display market is dominated by top four players, namely BAE Systems, Elbit Systems Ltd., Rockwell Collins, and Thales Group, accounting for more than 90% of the global market size.

The objective of the Global Aerospace Helmet Mounted Display Market Report – Forecast to 2027

> To provide insights into factors influencing the market growth

> To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their key countries

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on component, technology, application, and region

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

Target Audience

> Manufacturers of Fighter Aircraft

> Helmet Mounted System OEMs

> Defense Companies

> Night Vision Device Providers

> Component Providers

> Investment Agencies

> Government and Regulatory Authorities

Get full [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=18821

Key Findings

> The global aerospace helmet mounted display market in this report has been segmented by component into six, namely, display, controller, sensor, processor & memory, lens, and others. The display segment market is projected to register the highest CAGR of 13.46% during the forecast period.

> The global aerospace helmet mounted display market has been segmented, by technology, into conventional, and augmented & virtual reality. The augmented & virtual reality segment market is projected to register the highest CAGR of 15.73% during the forecast period.

> The global aerospace helmet mounted display market in this report has been segmented by application into two, namely, military and non-military. The military segment market is projected to register the highest CAGR of 12.72% during the forecast period.

> North America would dominate the aerospace helmet mounted display market by 2027. It is expected to register a CAGR of 12.75% during the forecast period. It is expected to reach a market size of USD 753.2 million by 2027.

The regional analysis also includes:

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

> Europe

o Russia

o France

o U.K

o Germany

o Rest of Europe

> Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Middle East & Africa

o Israel

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

> Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Rest of Latin America

Make an inquiry about this [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=18821

Note: The study forecast period can be customized as per the request.

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Nishi Sharma

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]