Global Aerosol Valves Market Share by Product Types, Application & Growth Rate during Forecast 2019-2025

The global aerosol valves market size is projected to be valued at USD 1.92 billion by 2025. The global aerosol valves market growth is attributed to the rising need for beauty and personal care products. Also, continuous efforts by industry leaders towards new launches and product innovation such as development of aerosol cans featuring compressed technology has been capturing a lot of traction for aerosol products in the global market.

Request sample copy of Aerosol Valves Market at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/741

Global Aerosol Valves Market Size, 2015-2025 (Million Units, USD Billion)

The global aerosol valves market outlines the current market trends and dynamics including drivers, restraints, and opportunities across different regions. The primary objective of the report is to determine the projected global aerosol valves market size on the basis of meticulous understanding of product and application segmentation. The global aerosol valves market report elaborates the penetration of the different products in various applications across all regions. The report also provides a deep and better understanding of the fastest & leading regions and growth trends & strategies of the key players which is bound to impact the global aerosol valves market share in various end-use applications.

Read more details of Global Aerosol Valves market report at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/aerosol-valves-market

The global aerosol valves market share varies extensively in personal care, medical, paints & coatings, food & beverages, and automotive applications. Aerosol sprays have significant parts such as the can, actuator, and valve. The design and adjustment of the valve to the can’s rim determines the spray rate. Rising demand for easy-to-use products on account of widening consumer acceptance is expected to surge the demand for aerosol valves throughout the forecast period.

The ability to avoid evaporation of contents is the most important property of aerosol which has paved its way for use in personal care products. Personal care products segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.6% from 2018 to 2025. Aerosols do not require any mixing as well as measuring and are always ready for use when pushed by button. Convenience is highly rated by consumers and has made personal care manufacturers opt for new product launches in shaving foams, shampoos, deodorants, and antiperspirants. During 2015, Unilever extended its antiperspirant portfolio with numerous Rexona and Sure products. In addition, in 2014, French cosmetics manufacturer L’Oréal Group also added an aerosol deodorant to its L’Oreal Men Expert brand. In 2018, P&G launched a new sensitive product as part of the Gillette Series Shave Gel range. Aforementioned new product developments are bound to play an important role in increasing the penetration of aerosol in the near future.

North America and Europe are witnessing sluggish growth and are likely to lose their market share to Asia Pacific and Latin America owing to stringent environmental regulations laid down by the European Commission and U.S. EPA over the use of CFC, HCFC and HFC compounds in aerosol products. Growing personal care products demand coupled with growing consumption of household products in emerging markets of Brazil, China and India is expected to fuel aerosol products consumption in Latin America and Asia Pacific. In 2017, MEA aerosol market accounted for 3.8% of global aerosol valves market size, growing with a revenue CAGR of 4.3% from 2018 to 2025. Infrastructure development and urbanization are the key factors expected to drive aerosol valves market share in architectural and household applications in the Middle East.

Aerosol dispensing systems are widely used as air fresheners, cleaning products, polishing products, anti-static aerosols, insecticides, and herbicides. They have the ability to control the particle size, spray pattern and volume dispensed. These features play an important role for FMCG manufacturers and they prefer aerosols in their product formulation of cleaning and air-freshener products. Market players such as Reckitt Benckiser, S.C. Johnson, and P&G manufacturing aerosol products have increased their product launches to cater to the growing need for air care, pest control, and fabric care products. The U.S. witnessed the launch of 40 air care products in 2010 and which reached 73 in 2012. Additionally, Asia reported nearly 150 aerosol products launched in 2010, which rose to 275 launches in 2012.

Key segments of the global aerosol valves market

Product Overview, 2015-2025 (Million Units) (USD Million)

Continuous

Metered

Others

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (Million Units) (USD Million)

Personal Care

Household

Automotive & Industrial

Food

Paints

Medical

Others

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (Million Units) (USD Million)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

UK

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

Rest of MEA

Some Points from TOC:

Executive Summary Research Methodology Market Outlook Market Overview, By Product Market Overview, By Application Market Overview, By Region Competitive Landscape Company Profiles

Enquire more details of the report at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/741

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Information:

Ryan Johnson

Account Manager Global

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600, Dallas,

TX 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: USA: +1 (214) 884-6068 / +91 9665341414