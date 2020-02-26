Global Aerosol Cans Market 2019-2026 | Key Market Competitors:WestRock Company, Ardagh Group S.A., Nampak Ltd., DS Containers, Colep UK Ltd, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation, 6898hk.com, Impress Group

The Global Aerosol Cans Market report analyzes and estimates general market drivers in the form of consumer demand, government policy and demand associated with patterns of consumer purchase and thus market growth and development. Global Aerosol Cans Market report is also useful when a new product is launched on the market or when the company is distributed regionally or globally. Moreover, the report analyzes common market conditions such as product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand, and market growth rate, giving businesses a hand in deciding on multiple strategies. SWOT analysis and many other standard steps of data research, analysis and collection were conducted throughout the Global Aerosol Cans Market.

Market Analysis:

Global Aerosol Cans Market is estimated to grow from its initial estimated value of USD 9.89 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 13.28 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the aerosol cans market are- CCL Container, BALL CORPORATION, Crown, WestRock Company, Ardagh Group S.A., Nampak Ltd., DS Containers, Colep UK Ltd, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation, 6898hk.com, Impress Group, Arminak & Associates LLC., Bharat Containers, Aero-pack Industries Inc., ALUCON Public Company Limited, ARYUM Metal Tup Imalat ve San. Dis. Tic. A.S., Euroasia-p.com and Hindustan Tin Works Ltd.

Market Definition:

Aerosol cans are a type of packaging product that involves the usage of propellants with the mixture of products or contents of the packaging such as deodorants, coatings, paints that create a suspension of mixture and thus giving rise to aerosol particles in the packaging product. These containers are majorly hand-held and protect the contents of the package from external conditions such as heat, protection from contamination.

Market Drivers: Global Aerosol Cans Market

Growth from personal care & cosmetics industry due to the rising adoption of beauty products from the population is expected to act as a driver to the market growth

Convenience of use and protection of contents while transporting the product is expected to drive the market growth

Segmentation:

By Material Type (Tinplate, Aluminum, Steel, Glass, Coated Glass, Plastic, Others), Product Type (Necked-In, Straight Wall, Shaped), Packaging Type (Cans, Cylinders, Bottles, Others), Propellant Type (Liquefied Gas Propellant, Compressed Gas Propellant), End-User (Personal Care, Home Care, Healthcare, Automotive, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2018, BALL CORPORATION announced their plans to install a new manufacturing plant for beverage cans in Asunción, Paraguay and expand the capacity of the manufacturing plant in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

In May 2017, Crown announced the inauguration of its beverage can manufacturing plant situated in Nichols, New York. This production plant was constructed to meet the growing demands of beverage cans in the region.

