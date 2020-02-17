Global Adventure Tourism Market Projections, Segmentation, SWOT Analysis and Forecast 2025 by Key Companies and Demand Overview

Global Adventure Tourism Market to reach USD XX billion by 2025. Global Adventure Tourism Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Adventure Tourism Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. Adventure tourism refers exploration or travel with a certain degree of risk faced during the vacation. Some of the activities involved during adventure tourism include caving, climbing, cycling, hiking, rafting, and other activities. Escalating disposable income of the individuals, surging focus as travelers are keen to visit undiscovered destinations and surging trend of social media are the substantial drivers of the market across the globe.

Moreover, changing lifestyle & consumer behavior is likely to create lucrative opportunity in the near future. Further, adventure tourism offers various benefits such as it boost self confidence of traveler, it spark the desire o explore, it offer life changing experiences, it helps to feel gratitude & improve mindfulness, it improves mental health & reduces stress and many more. Therefore, these benefit also rising interest of adventure tourism among its users. However, high cost of tourism and increase in terrorism & crime rates are the factors that limiting the market growth of Adventure Tourism across the world.

The regional analysis of Global Adventure Tourism Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing frequency of tourists in the region. Europe is estimated to grow at a higher rate in the global Adventure Tourism market over the upcoming years. North America is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to rapid development in tourism infrastructure and increasing disposable income of the individuals in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

Austin Adventures Inc.

Mountain Travel Sobek

TUI AG

ROW Adventures

Inner Asia Travel Group

Butterfield & Robinson Management Services Inc.

