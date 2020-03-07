Global Advanced Wound Care Management Market: Management Market Segments Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022. Key Players are Medtronic, Medline Industries, Inc., Acelity L.P. Inc., Smith and Nephew Plc. And Coloplast Corp.

Description:

Advanced wound care products are used to promote healing of chronic wounds that do not heal as per the normal biological sequence. Advanced wound care products may be of different types like hydrogels, collagen products, antimicrobial dressings, alginate dressings, artificial skin, and others. These products employ different methods to reduce the chances of infection of the wound and stimulate tissue repair in the wounded area. Growing incidences of chronic wounds and desire for shorter stay in hospital are fuelling the growth of this market.

End users:

The end users of advanced wound care management products are mainly hospitals, community centres and individual users. Hospitals usually use such products to treat surgical wounds or other wounds like burn injuries. Community centres use these products to enable care of individuals who may be suffering from chronic wound causing diseases. Individual users use these products to encourage healing of chronic wounds in home care settings.

Market Dynamics:

The growth of the advanced wound care management products market is mainly being caused by greater incidence of chronic wounds caused by lifestyle diseases like diabetes, and patients’ desire for shorter stay in the hospital. Rise in the geriatric population, increase in surgical procedures, and increase in disposable incomes has helped expand the size of the market. Advancement of technology has allowed for the introduction of many different types of advanced wound care management products in the market. Reduction in costs of existing products due to adoption of more efficient techniques is expected to cause further growth of the market.

The wound care management market also faces a few restraints like higher costs of the products when compared with traditional wound care products. Another restraint is the hesitation of the end users to accept products that employ novel technologies. Hence, companies need to produce affordable products using better technology and ensure that the product is marketed well enough to remove hesitations in the end users.

Market Segmentation:

The global advanced wound care management market can be segmented based on type of product, type of wound, end users and geography. Based on type of product the market can be segmented as hydrogel dressings, antimicrobial dressings, artificial skin and skin substitutes, collagen dressings, growth factors, etc. On the basis of type of wound, the market can be segmented as surgical wounds, diabetic ulcers, burn injuries, pressure ulcers, etc. Based on end users, the market can be divided as hospitals, community centres, individual patients, and others.

Regional/Geographic Analysis:

Geographically, the global advanced wound care management market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA) regions. Currently North America accounts for the largest share of the market. However, there is considerable growth potential in the APAC region due to growing geriatric population, prevalence of chronic wound causing diseases and increasing disposable income.

Key players:

Some of the major players in the market are Medtronic, Medline Industries, Inc., Acelity L.P. Inc., Smith and Nephew Plc., Coloplast Corp., etc.

