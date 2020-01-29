Global Advanced Tires Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast 2025

Advanced Tires Market:

Executive Summary

Global advanced tires market is valued approximately USD 136 million in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.8% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Increasing demand of advanced technologies such as increasing demand for connected and autonomous technologies in automotive sector is expected to drive the market growth. Advanced tires comprise technologies including RFID chips, self-inflating, multi-chamber, and all-in-one tires. These technologies are expected to increase demand for advanced tires across the globe. Increasing industry standard for advancing advanced tire are also a driving factor for the market growth. For instance as per RAIN RFID Alliance in 2018, ISO/NP 20909 – Radio frequency identification (RFID) tire tags, SO/NP 20910 – Coding for Radio frequency identification (RFID) tire tags, ISO/NP 20911 – Embedding methods for Radio frequency identification (RFID) tire tags and ISO/NP 20912 – Testing methods for Radio frequency identification are some of the standards that also contributes in the advancement of automotive tires.

On the basis of segmentation, the Advanced Tires market is segmented into On-Highway Vehicle Type, Technology Type, Off-Highway Vehicle Type, Niche Technology, Material Type and Type segments. On-Highway Vehicle Type segment includes LDV and HDV, Technology Type segment is divided into Chip-Embedded Tires, Self-Inflating Tires, Multi-Chamber Tires and All-In-One Tires). Moreover, Off-Highway Vehicle Type is categorized into In-Vehicle and External Cloud Ser Agricultural Tractors, Construction & Mining Equipment and industrial Equipment, Niche Technology includes 3D Printed Tires Autonomous Vehicle Advanced Tires, Material Type includes Natural Rubber, Synthetic Rubber Steel, Elastomers and Other Materials and Type is categorized into Pneumatic Tires, Run-Flat Tires and Airless Tires.

The regional analysis of Global Advanced Tires Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share region over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The leading market players mainly include-

Continental

Bridgestone

Michelin

Goodyear

Pirelli

Sumitomo

Yokohama

Hankook Tire

Nokian

Ceat

Toyo Tire & Rubber Co. Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By On-Highway Vehicle Type:

LDV

HDV

By On-Highway Vehicle:

Chip-Embedded Tires

Self-Inflating Tires

Multi-Chamber Tires

All-In-One Tires

By Off-Highway Vehicle Type:

Agricultural Tractors

Construction & Mining Equipment

Industrial Equipment

By Niche Technology:

3D Printed Tires

Autonomous Vehicle Advanced Tires

By Material Type:

Natural Rubber

Synthetic Rubber

Steel

Elastomers

Other Materials

By Type:

Pneumatic Tires

Run-Flat Tires

Airless Tires

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Advanced Tires Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Global Advanced Tires Market Definition and Scope

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of The Study

1.4. Years Considered for The Study

1.5. Currency Conversion Rates

1.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Data Mining

2.1.2. Analysis

2.1.3. Market Estimation

2.1.4. Validation

2.1.5. Publishing

2.2. Research Assumption

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

3.2. Key Trends

Chapter 4. Global Advanced Tires Market Dynamics

4.1. Growth Prospects

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Industry Analysis

4.2.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Advanced Tires Market, By On-Highway Vehicle Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Global Advanced Tires Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.3.1. LDV

5.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2. HDV

5.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Global Advanced Tires Market, By Technology Type

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

6.3. Global Advanced Tires Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.3.1. Chip-Embedded Tires

6.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.2. Self-Inflating Tires

6.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.3. Multi-Chamber Tires

6.3.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.4. All-In-One Tires

6.3.4.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.4.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Continuous…

