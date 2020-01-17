Global Adults Personal Floatation Devices Market Overview of 2019: Mustang Survival, Astral, Survitec Group Limited, The Coleman Company, Kokatat, NRS (Northwest River Supplies)

The global Adults Personal Floatation Devices market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Adults Personal Floatation Devices market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Adults Personal Floatation Devices in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Adults Personal Floatation Devices in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Adults Personal Floatation Devices market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Adults Personal Floatation Devices market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Mustang Survival
Astral
Survitec Group Limited
The Coleman Company
Kokatat
NRS (Northwest River Supplies)
MTI Marine Technology
VIKING Life-Saving Equipment
Aqua Lung International
Harmony
JimBuoy
ABSOLUTE OUTDOOR
OBrien
Hansen Protection
Johnson Outdoors
Stormy Lifejackets
Spinlock
SeaSafe Systems
Stearns
Onyx
Stohlquist
Kent Sporting Goods
Phantom Aquatics
Grundens
Promate
Market size by Product
Buoyancy Aid (Foam Core)
Life jacket
Survival Suit
Buoyancy Compensator
Others
Market size by End User
Passenger & Aircraft Crew
Commercial Vessel
Government & Military
Water Sporting
Others
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
…
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Adults Personal Floatation Devices market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Adults Personal Floatation Devices market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Adults Personal Floatation Devices companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Adults Personal Floatation Devices submarkets, with respect to key regions.
