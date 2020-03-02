Global Adult Hearing Aids Market Size, Share, Technology, Clinical Application, Expert’s Analysis, Challenges, Strategies and Solutions to 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Adult Hearing Aids Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

A hearing aid or deaf aid is an electroacoustic device which is designed to amplify sound for the wearer, usually with the aim of making speech more intelligible, and to correct impaired hearing as measured by audiometry. Different types of hearing aids are made to accommodate different types of hearing loss.

Scope of the Report:

The global average price of Adult Hearing Aids is in the increasing trend, from 482 USD/Unit in 2013 to 508 USD/Unit in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Adult Hearing Aids includes Behind-the-ear (BTE) Hearing Aids, In-the-ear (ITE) Hearing Aids, In-The-Canal (ITC) Hearing Aids and Completely-In-Canal (CIC) Hearing Aids, and the proportion of Behind-the-ear (BTE) Hearing Aids in 2017 is about 75%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Adult Hearing Aids is widely used for congenital hearing loss, age-related hearing loss and acquired trauma hearing loss. The most proportion of Adult Hearing Aids is used for age-related hearing loss, and the proportion in 2017 is 82%.

North America and Europe are the two largest consumption place, with a similar consumption market share nearly 34% in 2017.

The worldwide market for Adult Hearing Aids is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.0% over the next five years, will reach 10100 million US$ in 2024, from 6760 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Adult Hearing Aids in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

William Demant

Sonova

Starkey

Sivantos

GN ReSound

Widex

Rion

Sebotek Hearing Systems

Audina Hearing Instruments

Microson

Audicus

Horentek

Arphi Electronics

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Behind-the-ear (BTE) Hearing Aids

In-the-ear (ITE) Hearing Aids

In-The-Canal (ITC) Hearing Aids

Completely-In-Canal (CIC) Hearing Aids

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Congenital Hearing Loss

Age-Related Hearing Loss

Acquired Trauma Hearing Loss

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Adult Hearing Aids product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Adult Hearing Aids, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Adult Hearing Aids in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Adult Hearing Aids competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Adult Hearing Aids breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Adult Hearing Aids market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Adult Hearing Aids sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Adult Hearing Aids Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Adult Hearing Aids Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Adult Hearing Aids by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Adult Hearing Aids by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Adult Hearing Aids by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Adult Hearing Aids by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Adult Hearing Aids by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Adult Hearing Aids Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Adult Hearing Aids Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Adult Hearing Aids Market Forecast (2019-2024)

Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

List of Tables

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Adult Hearing Aids Picture

Table Product Specifications of Adult Hearing Aids

Figure Global Sales Market Share of Adult Hearing Aids by Types in 2018

Table Adult Hearing Aids Types for Major Manufacturers

Figure Behind-the-ear (BTE) Hearing Aids Picture

Figure In-the-ear (ITE) Hearing Aids Picture

Figure In-The-Canal (ITC) Hearing Aids Picture

Figure Completely-In-Canal (CIC) Hearing Aids Picture

Figure Adult Hearing Aids Sales Market Share by Applications in 2018

Figure Congenital Hearing Loss Picture

Figure Age-Related Hearing Loss Picture

Figure Acquired Trauma Hearing Loss Picture

Figure United States Adult Hearing Aids Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)

Figure Canada Adult Hearing Aids Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)

Figure Mexico Adult Hearing Aids Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)

Figure Germany Adult Hearing Aids Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)

Figure France Adult Hearing Aids Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)

Figure UK Adult Hearing Aids Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)

Figure Russia Adult Hearing Aids Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)

Figure Italy Adult Hearing Aids Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)

Figure China Adult Hearing Aids Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)

Figure Japan Adult Hearing Aids Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)

Figure Korea Adult Hearing Aids Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)

Figure India Adult Hearing Aids Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)

Figure Southeast Asia Adult Hearing Aids Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2014-2024), continued…

