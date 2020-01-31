Global Adsorption Equipment Market 2019 Present Scenario on Growth Analysis and High Demand to 2023

ReportsnReports always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This new report on the Global Adsorption Equipment Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team. Adsorption Equipment Market spread across 126 pages, profiling 10 companies and supported with tables and figures is now available in this research report.

The Global Adsorption Equipment Market is estimated to be US$ 370 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 478 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the same period. The increasing demand for adsorption equipment in various end-use industries is projected to drive the demand for this type of equipment.

“10,000–50,000 CFM is the fastest-growing capacity segment of the adsorption equipment market.”

The Market in the 10,000–50,000 CFM capacity segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The equipment in this range possesses 95–98% VOC destruction efficiencies, higher concentration ratios, and offers ease in operation. This, in turn,is expected to drive the demand for adsorption equipment during the forecast period.

“The Automotive paints end-use industry segment is projected to account for the highest share of the market during the forecast period.”

The Market in the automotive paints end-use industry is witnessing significant growth due to the stringent regulations to control VOC emissions generated by automotive paint finishing systems. The growing automotive industry globally and stringent regulations regarding VOC emissions in automotive paint finishing facilities are expected to drive the growth of this segment.

“APAC is projected to be the largest adsorption equipment market.”

The Adsorption Equipment Market has been studied for APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. APAC is projected to be the largest adsorption equipment market due to the industrial growth of the region. APAC is a manufacturing base for the chemical, automotive, semiconductor, food & beverage, and pharmaceutical industries.

Breakdown of profiles of primary interviews for the report on the adsorption equipment (FBC) market

By Company Type – Tier 1– 45%, Tier 2–22%, and Tier 3–33%

By Designation – C Level– 50%, Director Level–25%, and Others–25%

By Region –APAC – 35%,Europe – 25%, North America – 20%, Middle East & Africa – 15%, and South America – 5%

Report Highlights:

To forecast the adsorption equipment market size with respect to key regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

To analyze and forecast the adsorption equipment market size on the basis of capacity and end-use industry

To define, describe and forecast the adsorption equipment (fluidized bed concentrator (FBC)) market size, in terms of volume and value

To provide information about the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the market growth

To strategically analyze the market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the overall market

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide a competitive landscape for the market leaders

To strategically identify and profile the key market players and analyze their core competencies

Most Popular Companies in the Adsorption Equipment Market include are Durr Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), CECO Environmental (US), Evoqua Water Technologies LLC (US), TIGG LLC (US), Chemisch Thermische Prozesstechnik (CTP)GmbH (Austria), TAIKISHA Limited (Japan), Environmental C & C Inc. (US), Gulf Coast Environmental Systems (US), and Monroe Environmental Corp (US).