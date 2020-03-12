Global Adipic Acid Market to Reach US$ 6,340.6 Mn by 2022

According to a new market research report published by Credence Research “Adipic Acid Market (Nylon 66 Fibers, Engineering Plastics (Nylon 66 Resin), Polyurethanes, Adipic/Adipate Esters (Plasticizers), Others) – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2015 – 2022” the global adipic acid market was valued at US$ 4,560.0 Mn in 2014 and is estimated to expand with a CAGR of 4.4% from 2015 to 2022.

Market Insights:

The market for adipic acid is witnessing growth on the back of rising demand from automobile and electronic industry. The foremost application of adipic acid is to produce nylon. These materials are extensively used in the manufacture of automobile components to reduce total weight which increases fuel efficiency. Moreover improvement in infrastructures and growth of the housing in emerging economies such as India, China, Brazil, and Middle East will also drive the market demand for adipic acid. Nylon Resin in also use in footwear industry and as the footwear industry is slated to grow significantly especially in economies such as Russia and China is further projected to drive the demand for adipic acid in the near future.

Rising environmental concerns is hampering the market growth and inducing vendors to shift towards bio based adipic acid. Recently, start-up companies such as Verdezyne, Celexion, BioAmber, Genomatica and Rennovia have developed bio-based ways to produce adipic acid, with a target to create pure (100%) bio-based nylon; some have succeed to reach advanced pilot or demonstration scales. Bio- based adipic acid is gaining momentum due to its low costs when compared to its synthetic counterparts.

Bio- based adipic acid is anticipated to be beneficial in almost all applications for which their synthetic counterpart is used at present. The opportunity in the adipic acid market lies with bio-based adipic acid which has shown feasibility and is currently in its progress stage. Increasing applications in synthetic fibers, paints & coatings, polyurethane resins, plastic and food additives among others are also projected to positively influence the industry.

Competitive Insights:

More than half of the market pie is accounted by four major players. Market participants are investing heavily in R&D to developed different routes for the production of bio based adipic acids, as they are the future of the adipic acid market. Some of the key players present in this market are Invista, Asahi Kasei Corp., BASF SE, Petrochina Liaoyang Petrochemical,Ascend Performance Materials Inc. and Lanxess.

Key Trends:

Focus on enhancing bio based routes to produce adipic acid

Increasing application scope for adipic acid

Emphasis on developing different business growth strategies

