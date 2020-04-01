Global Adhesive Resin Market to 2025| Top Key Players like Exxonmobil Chemical, Eastman Chemical Company, Dow Chemical Company, Evonik Industries, 3M, Yparex B.V., Admer Adhesives Resin, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Global Adhesive Resin Market, By Product Type (Polyacrylic Ester (PAE), Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA), Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (VAE), Synthetic Rubber (SBS, CR & SIS), Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA), Polyurethane, Epoxy, Modified Acrylate & Methyl Methacrylate (MMA), Cyanoacrylate, Others) By Formulation (Water-Based, Solvent-Based, Hot-Melt, Reactive, Others) By Applications (Paper & Packaging, Building & Construction, Wood-working, Transportation, Consumer/DIY, Leather & Footwear, Others)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global Adhesive Resin Market accounted for USD 13.10 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast by 2025.

Major Market Competitors: Global Adhesive Resin Market

Some of the major players in adhesive resin market: –

DuPont,

Arizona Chemical,

3M,

Yparex B.V.,

Admer Adhesives Resin,

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation,

Exxonmobil Chemical, Eastman Chemical Company,

Dow Chemical Company,

Evonik Industries,

Lawter B.V.,

Ashland Inc.,

Georgia-Pacific Chemicals LLC,

Alchemie,

Bostik,

Satyen Polymers Pvt. Ltd.,

STAR SPECIALTIES POLYMERS PVT. LTD.,

To Continue……..!!

Major Market Drivers:

Growth in construction, transportation, and consumer applications

Shift in preference towards hot-melt adhesives

Demand for adhesive resins in Asia-Pacific

Increase in surgical procedures expected to boost demand for green as well as synthetic adhesive resins

Market Segmentation: Global Adhesive Resin Market

The Adhesive Resin Market is Segmented on the basis of Product Type into: –

Polyacrylic Ester (PAE),

Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA),

Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (VAE),

Synthetic Rubber (SBS, CR & SIS),

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA),

Polyurethane,

Epoxy,

Modified Acrylate & Methyl Methacrylate (MMA),

Cyanoacrylate and others.

The Adhesive Resin Market is segmented on the basis of Formulation into: –

Water-Based,

Solvent-Based,

Hot-Melt,

Reactive and others.

The adhesive resin market is segmented on the basis of Application into: –

into: – Paper & Packaging,

Building & Construction,

Wood-Working,

Transportation,

Consumer/DIY,

Leather & Footwear and others.

On the basis of Geography, the adhesive resin market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as: –

North America,

South America,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition: Global Adhesive Resin Market

Adhesive resins include several applications and objects as an adhesive layer to enhance the durability and optimize the integrity of the structure. It joins the surface of diverse materials, efficiently distributing the stress at the junction. The application of adhesive resin forms a strong bond very quickly to aid the adhesion process. Application of high performance adhesive resin improves the cohesive strength. Adhesive resins available in emulsion form offer the advantage of elasticity and resistance to moisture. Moreover, to the long term adhesiveness, application of resins provides toughness and resistance to aging, temperature, and chemicals.

