Global ADAS Market Insights, Growth Factors and Overview 2018-2025

Automotive vision, MMW radar and ADAS are the market segments that develop first with the MMW radar market enjoying an impressive growth rate, closely followed by low-speed autonomous driving. While LiDAR, commercial-vehicle autonomous driving and passenger-car autonomous driving markets lag behind.

As the automobile enters an era of ADAS and autonomous driving, product iteration races up and lifecycle of products is shortened. The automotive market is far smaller than consumer electronics market but sees bigger difficulty in design and higher design and production costs than that in consumer electronics market. Thus automotive ADAS and autonomous driving processor is confronted with higher risks. Hence adequate financial and human resources are required to support the development of automotive ADAS and autonomous driving processors. Globally, only very a few enterprises like NXP and Renesas are capable of developing whole series of ADAS and autonomous driving processors.

Global ADAS market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for ADAS.

This industry study presents the global ADAS market size, historical breakdown data (2013-2018) and forecast (2018-2025). The ADAS production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of ADAS in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Aisin Seiki, Autoliv, etc.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Aisin Seiki

Autoliv

Bosch

Continental

Delphi Automotive

Denso

Freescale Semiconductors

Gentex

Harman International

Hella

Hyundai Mobis

Magna International

Mobileye

NVIDIA

Panasonic

Takata

Texas Instruments

TRW Automotive

Valeo

ADAS Breakdown Data by Type

Hardware

Software

ADAS Breakdown Data by Application

PC

LCV

Buses

Trucks

ADAS Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Other Regions

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 ADAS Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global ADAS Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Hardware

1.4.3 Software

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global ADAS Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 PC

1.5.3 LCV

1.5.4 Buses

1.5.5 Trucks

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global ADAS Market Size

2.1.1 Global ADAS Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global ADAS Production 2013-2025

2.2 ADAS Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key ADAS Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 ADAS Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers ADAS Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into ADAS Market

2.4 Key Trends for ADAS Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 ADAS Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 ADAS Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 ADAS Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 ADAS Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 ADAS Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 ADAS Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 ADAS Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Continued…

