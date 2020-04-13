Global Active Protection System Market Size,Status and Forecast 2025

In this report, the Global Active Protection System market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Active Protection System market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Active Protection System market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Active Protection System market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

This report studies the Active Protection System market, Active Protection Systems (APSs) are subsystems integrated into or installed on a combat vehicle to automatically acquire, track, and respond with hard or soft kill capabilities to a variety of threats, including rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) and anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs). APS technologies are not new, and a number of nations have already employed APS on the battlefield.

The proliferation of advanced RPGs and ATGMs is of concern to some defense officials and policymakers. These weaponsRPGs in particularhave been particularly popular with insurgents because they are readily available, relatively inexpensive, and require little training. Technical and operational challenges to APS include being able to work under extremely demanding circumstances and compressed timelines, robustness against countermeasures, minimizing the threat to friendly forces and civilians, being compatible with the space and power allocated to it on the vehicle, and affordability.

Factors such as modernization of armed forces, rise in asymmetric warfare, and rising need for security from different types of weapon systems are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

The use of active protection systems in defense has increased considerably in the past few years, mainly driven by the rise in the number of warfare platforms being manufactured worldwide. These warfare platforms require systems that can help detect, track, and defend against incoming threats.

On the basis of platform, the active protection system market has been segmented into air defense and ground defense. The land segment is projected to keep being the major market during the forecast period. The rising demand for active protection systems can be attributed to several factors, including increasing focus on close combat systems, upgradation of existing armored platforms, need for connected warfare systems, and safety of soldiers in a war-like situation, among others.

In 2017, the global Active Protection System market size was 4110 million US$ and it is expected to reach 6310 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 6.3% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

KBM

Israel Military Industries

Rheinmetall AG

Raytheon Company

Artis, LLC

Saab AB

Aselsan A.S.

Safran Electronics & Defense

Airbus Defense and Space

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Soft Kill System

Hard Kill System

Market segment by Application, split into

Air Defense

Ground Defense

