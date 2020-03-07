Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market: Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022. Key Players are include Dr Reddy, TEVA Pharmaceuticals, Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla and Sun Pharma

Description:

An active ingredient (API) is a biologically active ingredient in a pharmaceutical drug. Pharmacon or Pharmakon is the traditional word for the API which originally denoted a magical substance or drug. Some drugs, like combination therapies, have multiple AIs to treat different symptoms or act in different ways.

The dosage form for a pharmaceutical drug contains 2 ingredients – the active pharmaceutical ingredient, which is the drug itself, and excipients, which are the substances or fluid of the tablet that helps deliver medication to your system. Excipients are chemically inactive substances, such as mineral oil. Drugs are chosen primarily for their active ingredients only. For instance, if you have headache, acetaminophen is the AI, while the liquid in the capsule is the excipient.

Patients often have trouble identifying the active ingredients in their medication, and are most of the times unaware of the idea of an active ingredient. When patients are on more than one medication, active ingredients can interfere with each other, resulting in life-threatening complications.

Market Dynamics:

The Global API industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% over the forecasted period.

Increasing old age population, rising affordability, enhanced life expectancy and improved standard of living are some of the factors that provide impetus to the demand for APIs. However, major regulatory changes in US and Europe, along with rising labour costs in emerging markets like China are set to change the industry landscape. As the growth in developed regions continue to remain flat, the rise of second wave is expected from emerging markets like Mexico, South Korea, Brazil and Taiwan.

The increasing demand for generic drugs from developed countries such as the US, also drives the growth of this market.

Market Segmentation:

The market can be segmented into Synthetic and Biotech based upon the production process. Reports suggest that the synthetic production process accounts for the major market share and dominated the API industry 2016. This process is cost-effective, and the increasing incidences of diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular diseases and orthopaedic disorders are other reasons that drive the market growth.

API market is segmented into conventional & HPAPI segments based upon API type and analysis. During 2016, the conventional API segment accounted for the major market shares.

Regional/Geographic Analysis:

The API market has been divided into 4 major regions which comprise America, Asia, Europe and the rest of the world. Within these regions countries like US, Italy, Japan, China, India and South Korea holds the maximum demand.

Key Players:

Some of the key players to watch in the market include Dr Reddy, TEVA Pharmaceuticals, Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla, Sun Pharma

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Market segments:

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

