Global Acrylic Fibers Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2024

Acrylic fiber is a synthetic fiber that closely resembles wool in its character.

During past five years, global demand varied from 2042.1 K MT in 2013 to 1850.8 K MT in 2018, with a CAGR of -1.95%. Also China and Europe are two major production regions. China is the largest consumption region. In 2017, China consumed about 895.1 K MT with a consumption share of 48.36%. In the future, we predict that global demand will continue to increase. By 2024, global consumption will be 1917.6 K MT.

According to this study, over the next five years the Acrylic Fibers market will register a -2.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3777.7 million by 2024, from US$ 4099.5 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Acrylic Fibers business, shared in Chapter 3.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Aksa Akrilik

Toray

Dralon

Exlan

Mitsubishi Rayon Group

Aditya Birla Group

Tong-Hwa Synthetic Fiber

Taekwang

Kaltex Fibers

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Vardhman

Jilin Qifeng Chemical Fiber

Sinopec

DOLAN GmbH

Indian Acrylics

Yousuf Dewan

Jiangsu Zhongxin Resources Group

Pasupati Acrylon

SDF Group

CNPC

Zhejiang Hangzhou Bay Acrylic Fiber

Market Segment by Type, covers

Wet Spinning

Dry Spinning

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Garment Industry

Home Textiles

Others

