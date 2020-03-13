Global Acoustic Microscopy Market Outlook 2019: Global Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Market Forecast 2025

Acoustic microscopy refers to the microscopy involving non-destructive penetration of ultra-high frequency ultrasound to make images of internal objects visible. The technique enables detection of any damage, deformity, or any uneven feature which may even have sub-micron thickness (near 100nm). This capability provides inspection of optical devices, printed circuit boards, and other electronic devices. Acoustic microscopy offers a way for scientists to observe, derive, and analyze the structures of the specimens at micro-level. Acoustic microscopy is expected to replace the conventional non-destructive imaging techniques including x-ray radiography, infrared imaging, and other similar technologies.

Growing adoption of acoustic technology by increasing number of manufacturing firms for error detection and quality checks of products is driving the growth of the acoustic microscopy market. Among different non-destructive imaging techniques including infrared imaging and x-ray radiography, acoustic microscopy provides more efficient identification of delamination, void, or any other defect. Demand for acoustic microscopy has witnessed a significant increase with the rise in the number of end-use industries and high investments in research and development.

In some regions, safety regulations imposed by government bodies is assisting the increased use of acoustic microscopic devices. Scanning acoustic microscopes are among the latest acoustic microscopic tool, which is more advantageous than optical microscopes. For instance, an acoustic microscope could easily detect a minute crack in a solar cell whereas the crack may not be evident in case the detection is done by an optical microscope. There are different versions of acoustic microscopes available in the market. Acoustic microscopy is even beneficial for scanning biological materials including cells and bone. These multiple uses of acoustic microscopy are efficient drivers of the market.

The global acoustic microscopy market can be segmented on the basis of product type, application, vertical, and geography. On the basis of product type, the global acoustic microscopy market can be segmented into microscopes, software, and services. The services segment of the acoustic microscopy market is anticipated to expand at a faster rate owing to the high demand for applications such as non-destructive testing of products in the semiconductor and automotive market.

On the basis of application, the global acoustic microscopy market can be segmented into product reliability test, non-destructive testing, and others. Among all the application segments, the non-destructive testing segment accounts for the highest market share in the acoustic spectroscopy market. The reason for this high market penetration is the increase in usage of industrial non-destructive testing practices across the globe. On the basis of vertical, the global acoustic microscopy market can be segmented into nanotechnology, semiconductor, life science, and others.