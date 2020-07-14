Global Aclidinium Bromide Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR of 4.1% From 2020 To 2027

Aclidinium bromide is classified as a long-acting inhaled muscarinic antagonist that is prescribed for the long term maintenance treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorders such as chronic bronchitis and emphysema. The constant rise in air pollution and cigarette smokers together drive the aclidinium bromide market growth.

Aclidinium Bromide 400mcg/Actuation is reigning the formulation segment for the aclidinium bromide market. It is generally prescribed for the long term maintenance treatment of bronchospasm associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD). The recommended dose is 400mcg/actuation twice daily usually available in a multi-dose device as a dry powder inhaler which is metering 400mcg of aclidinium bromide per actuation. The combination formulation of Aclidinium Bromide 400mcg + Formoterol Fumarate 12mcg/Actuation is anticipated to register magnificent market growth during the forecast period owing to its therapeutic efficacy to provide relief from the symptoms associated with COPD. Clinical trial studies have reported that combination formulation reduces major cardiovascular adverse effects by 22% in comparison to aclidinium bromide as a single formulation.

Hospital Pharmacy is currently leading the end-user segment for the aclidinium bromide market. The chief attributing factors responsible for its market dominance are the presence of skilled pharmacist to precisely compound the aclidinium bromide inhaler formulation as a drug powder to negate any possibility of fatal overdose toxicity. Retail pharmacy is gaining huge demand in the developing regions owing to its ability to provide middle and low-income customers with the aclidinium bromide inhalers at discounted prices.

North America is spearheading the geography segment for aclidinium bromide market. As per the statistics brought forward by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 16 million U.S. adult citizens were reported to be suffering from COPD. Existence of developed healthcare infrastructure and domicile of key players such as AstraZeneca, AB., Circassia Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Allergan, Plc., further buttress the market growth in the region. Europe is placed in the second position on account of the affordable reimbursement scenario for the aclidinium bromide formulations used for the treatment of bronchospasm in chronic bronchitis and emphysema patients in the European Union. It is expected that the Asia Pacific is keen to register magnificent market growth during the forecast period on account of the rising prevalence of pulmonary disorders owing to rising air pollution and a significant increase in the number of cigarette smokers.

Pharmaceutical companies actively engaged in the manufacturing of aclidinium bromide are AstraZeneca, AB., Circassia Pharmaceutical Inc., Allergan, Plc., Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Menarini Group, Eisai Pharmaceuticals, and Industrias Farmaceuticas Almirall S.A.

Market Key Takeaways:

Rising prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder due to the constant rise in air pollution and cigarette smokers worldwide

Technological advancement in the aclidinium bromide inhaler formulation to provide immediate relief to patients suffering from chronic bronchitis and emphysema

Affordable reimbursement scenario for the aclidinium bromide formulation used for the treatment of pulmonary disorders

