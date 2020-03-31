Global AC Servo-Motors Market Shipment and Sales Forecast 2019-2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global AC Servo-Motors Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

A servo motor is a rotary actuator that allows for precise control of angular position. Servo motors are utilized in industrial machine tools, CNC manufacturing machines and processes, and packaging applications. Electronic Equipment utilize servo motors because of their smooth commutation and accurate positioning. The aerospace industry makes use of servo motors in their hydraulic systems to contain system hydraulic fluid. Servo motors can be divided to DC servo motor and AC servo motor. The report covers the AC servo motors.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for servo motor in the regions Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced servo motor. Increasing of industry automation fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on general industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of servo motor in some new filed such as New energy vehicles and industrial robots will drive the growth of AC servo motor.

In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for AC Servo-Motors.

This report presents the worldwide AC Servo-Motors market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ABB

Yasukawa

Mitsubishi

Rexroth (Bosch)

Schneider

Fanuc

Rockwell

Lenze

SANYO DENKI

Beckhoff

Baumller Group

Nidec

Kollmorgen

Delta

Infranor

Panasonic

Parker Hannifin

Toshiba

Oriental Motor

Hitachi

AC Servo-Motors Breakdown Data by Type

Synchronous-type AC servo motor

Induction-type AC servo motor

AC Servo-Motors Breakdown Data by Application

Machine Tools

Packaging Applications

Textile

Electronic Equipment

Others

AC Servo-Motors Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

